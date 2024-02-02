Friday night lights: Football, netball games to help launch 2024 season

TWO Hampden league powerhouses will play Friday night matches to kick off round one.
Warrnambool will host Koroit on April 5 under lights at Reid Oval in both senior football and open netball.
It will be the Blues' 2024 season-opener while it will be the Saints' second match after starting their campaign on Good Friday (March 29) against South Warrnambool.
Warrnambool senior football coach Dan O'Keefe and Koroit counterpart Chris McLaren said it was an exciting opportunity for both clubs.
The two football sides faced off in a Friday night match in 2022 but netball has been added to the schedule this time around.
"I am sure Koroit are in the same boat as this as well - we try to promote and live through the whole one-club culture aspect," O'Keefe told The Standard.
He said he hoped fans would flock through the gates to see the Blues' influx of new players.
"There's a couple of reasons behind it - one, it's round one and a great opportunity to kick the season off and two, the facilities we have with the lights," O'Keefe said.
"The lights are high class and the ground looks awesome under lights.
"It also gives the opportunity for other teams and the district league to come and see the season kick off for us. We feel like we can maximise the crowd because there's more people available to come and watch."
McLaren said it was an opportunity to promote both clubs.
"We really struck gold last time with the weather. It was a good crowd up there and was something a bit different," he said.
"It will be a big build up (this year) - it will be (Ben) Cunnington's first game and Warrnambool have recruited really strongly.
"I am sure a lot of people will come along to watch them play and it will be a good challenge for our young group.
"Any opportunity to play a showpiece game, especially on the Reid Oval, is a great opportunity for our players."
O'Keefe said the match would double as the Cassign Cup "which is always the first home game against Koroit which is all for the Gillin Boys Foundation".
Times for both matches are yet to be finalised.
All other football and netball grades will play on Saturday, April 6.
