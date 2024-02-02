Norfolk Island pine tree limbs fall on car in Port Fairy

THOUSANDS of dollars damage occurred to a car after large branches fell from a Norfolk Island pine tree in Port Fairy on Thursday evening.
Melbourne's Mark Perry had just arrived at his parents Gipps Street property and watched on in horror as the branches fell on his Toyota Hilux.
"I had parked my car out the front and gone inside with my suitcases for a minute and I heard an almighty crack outside," Mr Perry told The Standard.
"I rushed back to see big branches falling onto my Toyota.
"Only hours earlier, my elderly parents were right in that spot raking up fronds from the aging Norfolk pines and mowing the lawn.
"I don't want to think what would have happened to a person if one of the branches had fallen on them.
"The Norfolk pine trees are just a big accident waiting to happen.
"They are extremely old and I've spoken to numerous other property owners along Gipps Street since the incident and they are all alarmed and worried about the trees.
"It's a big concern as plenty of people of all ages walk along Gipps Street at any time of the day."
The Moyne Shire issued a statement saying it was aware of the incident and its risk team would work with those who may have property damaged.
The statement went on to say council teams inspected the heritage listed trees regularly and an independent arborist assessment of all Norfolk Island pines in Port Fairy was underway.
The back fibreglass canopy of Mr Perry's car was cracked and crushed-in, plus the solar panel to the top of the car and a custom made wrap will need to be replaced.
