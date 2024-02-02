The Standard
Norfolk Island pine tree limbs fall on car in Port Fairy

By Tim Auld
Updated February 2 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 1:35pm
The Toyota HiLux was covered in branches.
THOUSANDS of dollars damage occurred to a car after large branches fell from a Norfolk Island pine tree in Port Fairy on Thursday evening.

