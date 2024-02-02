Man charged with high end offences after concerned neighbour calls for help

A Warrnambool man has been charged with high end family violence offences after a concerned neighbour called for police help.
The 32-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made an unsuccessful self-represented bail application in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, February 2, 2024.
A detective told the court police were called to a Warrnambool address the day before by a neighbour reporting an alleged family violence incident.
She said members entered the house upon arrival as they feared for the woman's safety.
The detective said she observed red marks on the victims neck which led police to believe a serious assault had occurred.
She said damaged items had been thrown around the house, including a TV.
The detective said the accused man was found lying face down in a rear bedroom and was initially unresponsive.
She said when raised by police the man appeared to be heavily drug affected.
He allegedly refused to put his hands behind his back in order to be arrested, instead tensing up.
The detective said a short struggle occurred and the man was eventually overpowered with the use of OC spray.
She said the man was verbally abusive and threatening to police.
He was allegedly found with up to 40ml of the drug GHB.
An intervention order banned the man from speaking to or remaining with a certain distance of the accused victim.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the man was at the property in flagrant breach of that order.
"There were marks to her throat area and a neighbour overheard someone, who was alleged to be you, in serious disputation for a lengthy period of time - that is an aggravated and serious matter because you weren't even meant to be there," he said.
The court heard allegations the woman had called police twice in January but would not disclose what was happening.
On one occasion she gave her address and no other information, prompting concerned police to attend the house and force their way inside.
The man was not found at her home at that time.
But the detective said police had received further allegations the man had damaged her wardrobe with a baseball bat and used a plank of wood to assault her, although no charges had been laid.
She said police had serious concerns for the safety and welfare of the alleged victim.
The court heard the accused man had recently suffered injuries to his face and hand, which the detective said was believed to be an assault over a drug debt, however the man had asked police not to investigate.
He said the injury to his hand may require further surgery, which he said was an exceptional circumstance why he should be bailed.
The magistrate agreed but said the man was too great a risk to be released back into the community.
He said the man had "very extensive" prior convictions for breaching court orders, and was now charged with the "extremely serious" offence of reckless conduct endangering serious injury, among others.
That charge carries a maximum penalty of five years' jail.
The man was refused bail and will face court again at a later date.
