New team-of-the-week initiative highlights country week's top performers

TWO teenagers whose leadership stood out across the Warrnambool under 17 country week competition have been given captaincy honours as part of a new initiative.
Warrnambool Blue's Sam Allen (Port Fairy) and Warrnambool Gold's Matthew Gome (Allansford-Panmure) were named captain and vice captain respectively of a 2024 team of the carnival for their performances across the five-day representative tournament in early January.
It is the first time a team of the carnival has been selected. A panel of people who watched matches, statistics and umpires' votes were taken into the selection process.
Cricketers picked will be recommended for consideration for the Western Waves' under 18 team to play in a Victorian Country Cricket League regional competition in late 2024.
Warrnambool and District Cricket Association chairman Gordon McLeod said Allen and Gome deserved their leadership nods for their on-field direction and "charisma" they showed in the roles.
"Sam is very good. He's got a great cricket brain and the way he managed the team stood out," he said.
"That's why we didn't have any hesitation (picking him), he's a standout as far as a leader.
"It was similar with Matt. He captained one of the other Warrnambool teams and I umpired some games and heard what he was talking about and he also stood out as a clear leader."
McLeod said the team-of-the-carnival concept was devised to celebrate individual brilliance at the annual competition which pits players from across various south-west Victorian associations against each other.
"We felt it was a great opportunity for people who excel at the next level of cricket," he said.
"Country week is the next level above local competitions and (it's important) we recognise those people and select a team of players who perform really well."
The team: captain Sam Allen, Warrnambool Blue; vice captain Matthew Gome, Warrnambool Gold; Brock Gannon, Warrnambool Blue; Gibson Perry, Horsham; Max Bunworth, Horsham; Parker Walsh, South West; Ryan Mottram, South West; Tighe Warburton, Portland; Oscar Ritchie,Warrnambool Blue; Eddie McShane, Hamilton; Cooper Herry, South West; Josh Slater, Warrnambool Gold; Mack Mills, Warrnambool Blue; coaches Matt Noonan and Tom Powell, Warrnambool Blue; manager Peter Shelton, Warrnambool Blue.
