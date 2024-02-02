Seek help: 'We don't want what happened to Josie to happen to anyone else'

A Warrnambool mother grieving the death of her daughter hopes to open a youth centre in the city.
On the 12-month-anniversary of Josie Pineheiro's death on February 2, 2023, her mother Tash Lambert made an impassioned plea to anyone experiencing mental health issues.
"Please seek help," Ms Lambert said.
"It's OK to not be OK but when you know you need to please talk to someone and seek further help through services that can and will help you.
"We don't want what happened to Josie to happen to anyone."
Ms Lambert told The Standard after her daughter's death she felt let down by the health system.
Josie was 17 when she died by suicide.
Josie was diagnosed with depression and anxiety in mid 2021 and at the time of her death she was on a waiting list to see a professional for help.
Ms Lambert said she missed her beautiful daughter, who lit up any room, every single day
Josie's brothers Tiyler and Kane Bausch and her step-brothers Felix and Oscar Hayward talk about her often, Ms Lambert said.
"They talk about the times they played Fortnite with her and how they loved trying to beat each other," she said.
Ms Lambert said she would be eternally grateful to family, friends and the broader community for their support over the past 12 months.
She wants to open a youth centre in Josie's honour and has met with Lee-Ann Elmes, who is opening a similar facility in Hamilton.
"I would like to see a centre open where young people can go and say 'hey, I'm stuck, I need help'," Ms Lambert said.
She said she hoped it would also be a place where young people could go, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, relax and interact with others.
"We miss her laughing," Ms Lambert said.
"It was so contagious and we miss her voice around the house.
"We also miss her text messages and video calls which we used to get daily."
Josie had been living in Queensland at the time of her death.
Ms Lambert said her daughter loved animals and her favourite meal was a McDonald's snack wrap and a frozen coke or a McChicken and a bubble tea.
