Tainted milk warning after warm weather causes poisonous weed to bloom

Reinforcements are needed to help one south-west shire in its fight against a poisonous weed.
Corangamite Shire Council is warning the community not to be fooled by ragwort's bright yellow, daisy-like flowers. The weed is poisonous and a major threat to agriculture, the shire's main economic driver.
Farmers are instead being urged to arm up with registered herbicides and physically remove the weed, which is most common south of Cobden and around Timboon.
Mayor Kate Makin said while a contractor had been treating the weed in December and January on 346 kilometres of council-managed roadsides, it was most notable in summer and spring.
She said that meant the council needed additional help.
"It causes liver damage and can kill cattle, horses, pigs and chickens," Cr Makin said.
"Dairy cattle forced to graze ragwort produce tainted milk which makes it a major threat to the most important industry in our shire.
"Council is encouraging landowners to take care of any outbreaks on their properties that might spill over onto neighbouring land or roadways.
"As they say, one year of seeding means seven years of weeding.
"Weeds out-compete native vegetation and cause problems for our agricultural industries. Everyone playing their part will make a huge difference."
Landowners with ragwort on their property are being urged to seek advice from their local chemical or farm supplier on methods and herbicides best suited to their purpose and location.
In the meantime, the council's contractor was expected to begin a second round of treatment in the coming weeks.
