The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tainted milk warning after warm weather causes poisonous weed to bloom

JG
By Jessica Greenan
February 2 2024 - 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire mayor Kate Makin is urging the public to help remove ragwort, which is poisonous to grazing animals. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Corangamite Shire mayor Kate Makin is urging the public to help remove ragwort, which is poisonous to grazing animals. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Reinforcements are needed to help one south-west shire in its fight against a poisonous weed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.