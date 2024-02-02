'You can't be what you can't see': Ad aims to remove barriers to breastfeeding

An ad on the side of a Warrnambool bus is hoping to remove barriers to breastfeeding.
Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre committee member Barb Glare, who is a lactation consultant, said recent data showed the rates breastfeeding for women who lived in regional areas was lower than those who lived in large city.
"The National Health Survey reported 38 per cent of infants in major cities were exclusively breastfed in that period - compared to 23 per cent in inner-regional areas and 27 per cent in remote Australia," Ms Glare said.
She said women in regional areas often felt alone and isolated.
But there were a wealth of resources available for women in the south-west, Ms Glare said.
"The Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre has been operating now for almost 10 years," she said.
"In Warrnambool people can access free lactation support by qualified lactation consultants through the Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre or the hospital.
"Still, despite this support, the level of knowledge and understanding in the community about breastfeeding remains low.
"Mothers are often unaware that problems that they are facing with breastfeeding are something they can work through and overcome."
Ms Glare said the centre committee would send the message: "you can't be what you can't see."
She said breastfeeding was a normal part of life, but many people had never seen a baby breastfed before they held their own baby.
"In the absence of knowledge and understanding of breastfeeding, breastfeeding mothers are still often discriminated against," Ms Glare said.
"We want to break the barriers to breastfeeding and let mothers know it's their right to breastfeed and that supportive help is available.
"Every mother and baby are different - there can't be a "one size fits all" approach to sorting out breastfeeding issues.
"Mothers don't have to put up with pain while breastfeeding.
"Breastfeeding can fit into their lifestyle, and with the right support it's easy and a healthy beginning for babies. The message that we want to give is that breastfeeding is normal and if you have problems - big or small - we can help."
The Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre in Koroit Street is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday.
