From swimming with sharks to training at the Dogs: Ex-AFLW player kicks on

AN overseas adventure where she swam with sharks and immersed herself in different cultures just weeks after she was delisted from the AFLW was the ideal way for Renee Saulitis to reassess her football goals.
The Warrnambool-raised talent spent five weeks travelling around Hawaii, Guatemala, Mexico and Berlize with her partner Bridgette and their friends in December and January.
It came after St Kilda cut the small forward following 10 games in four injury-interrupted seasons with the Saints.
Saulitis, 21, is now training with VFLW club Footscray with a long-term goal of rejoining the AFLW.
She said the opportunity to join the Bulldogs came via a Coates Talent League link.
Footscray mentor Rhys Cahir coached Saulitis, who played football for Warrnambool and South Warrnambool as a junior, during her time with GWV Rebels.
The Bulldogs have the exercise and sports science university student earmarked for a small forward role with the potential to earn midfield minutes.
"It was disappointing to not get another contract at Saints but maybe a new environment is a good idea and a fresh start, especially off the back of my knee (reconstruction)," Saulitis told The Standard.
"I think getting some games together, some consistency and getting my confidence back is what I am looking for and then hopefully (I'll earn) a train-on spot with the AFLW Bulldogs.
"If there is a list spot available, I'll hopefully put my hand up for that."
Saulitis, who is also working at a gym, played nine AFLW games in her first two campaigns before rupturing her ACL in August 2022 on the eve of the season.
She was sidelined for 12 months and made her return in round three, 2023. It was to be her last appearance for St Kilda.
There was no second-tier competition for Saulitis to regain her form in as the AFLW and VFLW seasons don't run concurrently.
"I don't think I was given the opportunity to showcase (what I could do) after my knee and being played in the back line, where I'd never actually played before, set me up for a bit of a failure," she said.
"It's OK, we're onto bigger and better things now and hopefully I can get some consistency and my knee is feeling a lot better now too. I used to have this quad tendon pain and that's gone."
The chance to travel overseas for the first time just weeks after she was cut helped Saulitis digest the news.
It was a once-in-a-lifetime adventure which "came at the right time".
"With my partner, I just sort of jumped on with her friends and that trip was pre-planned," she said.
"I really liked Berlize. We were on this island called Caye Caulker. We met a few of the locals, were hanging out with them and went snorkelling with sharks and stingrays so that was pretty cool.
"The water was super crystal blue."
Saulitis said swimming with sharks was a unique experience.
"The water was at hip height so you could sort of stand up. They were being fed and were quite friendly," she said.
"We didn't touch any of them but I guess they are used to those boats going out there and feeding them and people being around.
"I think I was more scared of the stingrays at the start."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.