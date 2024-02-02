Scammers inspire new song for band ahead of Ignite Music Festival

Warrnambool band Convict Class will launch its new song at the inaugural Ignite Music Festival on Saturday, February 3.
And it's fitting that the inspiration for the song - titled Scammers - was something organisers had to contend with in recent weeks.
Shane Stenhouse, who came together with a number of musicians from the south-west to organise the event, said scammers had tried to sell fake tickets to the event.
"It's one of my pet hates," Mr Stenhouse said.
"And it happens a lot - as it gets closer to the event bots or whatever they are start hitting trying to sell tickets."
Mr Stenhouse warned people to only buy tickets for the event, which features a line-up of bands from the region, from website Humanitix or at the gate.
He said the event was made possible with a grant from the Warrnambool City Council.
"We're hoping it will be the first of many to come," Mr Stenhouse said.
"Being a local band, we've understood for quite some time there is some really good talent in and around Warrnambool.
"Unfortunately, there are no live venues for us to play at."
One of the venues which was renowned for giving local bands a platform - The Loft - closed its doors in June 2019.
Included in the line-up at the event, which will be held at the Warrnambool Civic Green from 12.30pm, is all-girl rock band Lisztomania, Whipwerm, Convict Class and The Ascended, to name a few.
Mr Stenhouse said just about every music genre was covered, with punk, rock, country, blues, heavy metal to all feature.
"We wanted to have something that appeals to everyone," he said.
Mr Stenhouse said ticket sales had been slow at the start, but about 130 had been sold for the event.
He hopes more will be sold at the gate and the festival will grow each year.
"We want to grow the event to a point where we can start to bring national bands and hopefully one day international bands," he said.
Mr Stenhouse said money made from ticket sales would be put into next year's event.
He encouraged people to support the community event.
"We've been blown away by the diversity and talent we have in the region," Mr Stenhouse said.
"People will be pleasantly surprised if they come along."
