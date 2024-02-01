Police seeking information after break-in, theft at espresso, gin bar

A Warrnambool business has been the target of thieves who broke in and stole money from a safe overnight.
Detective Constable Rachel O'Connor, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said police had received reports of a burglary at Southside Espresso Gin Bar in Timor Street between 5.30pm on February 1 and 7am on February 2.
"An unknown offender, or offenders, have forced entry to the rear of the premises and stolen an undisclosed amount of money contained in a safe," she said.
She said detectives would attend the scene on February 2.
Detective Constable O'Connor urged anyone with information, or CCTV, to contact her at Warrnambool police on 5560 1158, or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
Warrnambool detectives are investigating a number of alleged break-ins during the past week, including a burglary at Fletcher Jones in Warrnambool early on January 27.
Then between January 18 and 28 there was a break-in at a farm property in Brown Street at Caramut where a quad bike was stolen and 20 sheep were either stolen or missing.
