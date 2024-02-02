No fear for runner's jump in distance, just needs 'a bit of luck'

WARRNAMBOOL galloper Captain Britain gets his chance to atone for a recent run of bad luck when he runs at Caulfield on Saturday, February 3.
Captain Britain lines up against 12 rivals for Group One-winning trainer Lindsey Smith in a $130,000 benchmark 78 race after finishing fourth at his last Flemington start.
Smith said Captain Britain looked to be the best of his two runners.
His other starter is Sacred Palace while Hooah Havana was scratched following a wide barrier draw.
"I thought Captain Britain had no luck last time at Flemington," Smith told The Standard.
"He ran fourth on that occasion and with a bit of luck should have got into the placings.
"He's jumping up in distance to the 1800 metres on Saturday but that shouldn't hold any fears.
"Captain Britain has been very consistent this time in work and with luck he could have won one or two in this campaign.
"He's the best of my runners on Saturday."
Beau Mertens, who has ridden Captain Britain at his past three runs, has retained the ride on Saturday.
Sacred Palace steps out to 1400-metre for the first time in a $130,000 benchmark 84 but Smith is unperturbed about the jump in distance.
"I've always wanted to get Sacred Palace out in distance and this race looks suitable," Smith said.
"Sacred Palace should run on the speed which will see him get every chance to run out a strong 1400 metres.
"We decided to save Hooah Havana for another day after he copped a horrid barrier draw.
"It was going to be too tough to win from that gate."
Symon Wilde, Matthew Williams, Aaron Purcell and Shane Jackson are other south-west trainers who have runners on the 10-race Caulfield program.
