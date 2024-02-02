Ute catapulted into shop in T-bone crash at notorious junction

It's only a matter of time before someone dies at Grassmere Junction, a business owner says after a crash that saw a car catapulted into his shop.
Chris Snell has seen six accidents in his 34 years as the operator of the George Taylor's store.
Two cars collided at the intersection of Hopkins Highway and the Grassmere Road/Staywood Road on January 30, 2024.
Police said an international tourist in a rented Toyota Camry failed to give way, colliding with a utility travelling west on the highway.
Mr Snell said he was upstairs at the shop, having lunch in the tea room, when he heard the screech of the tyres and the "crunch" of the two cars colliding.
"There's been six accidents here in 34 years so I'm familiar with that noise unfortunately," he said.
"I flew up out of my chair, got to the top of the stairs and there was the ute, crashing through the window. It made a hell of a noise."
Mr Snell said the force of the crash projected the utility through his shop.
"It was very frightening but amazingly everyone survived," he said.
It's not the first time the shop has been impacted in a crash.
Mr Snell said about eight years ago two trucks collided with one flying through the same window.
He said fortunately the utility on Tuesday missed the main structure of the building, unlike the truck, and there wasn't as much damage.
He said there were three staff members and two customers inside the shop at the time.
"Our staff did an amazing job, they jumped into gear very quickly and got people out of their cars," he said.
"We directed traffic around that main road, which was exceptionally busy, but local SES, police and the fire brigade were just absolutely amazing. They all came out very quickly and secured the site."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene at 12.15pm.
She said a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s were transported to South West Healthcare in a stable condition with upper body injuries.
A man in his 60s was transported to the same hospital in a stable condition with a lower body injury, while a woman in her 50s arrived in a serious condition with upper body injuries.
Mr Snell said just two weeks ago he watched a car fail to give way while travelling in excess of the 100kmh speed limit.
"I thought 'how on earth is he going to stop?' He did not even slow down or brake," he said.
"It was an absolute miracle there wasn't another car coming on the highway because at the speed he was going and their speed, it definitely would have been a fatality."
Mr Snell has been calling for the speed limit at the notorious intersection to be reduced to 80kmh for years.
He said if nothing was done it was only a matter of time before someone died.
"Especially nowadays when the trucks are so much bigger and faster. The B-doubles that go past almost shake the building," Mr Snell said.
"It's very frightening."
Mr Snell said the condition of the road was also a concern.
"There are so many potholes, it is very, very rough and the white dotted lines (at the intersections) have all disappeared," he said.
Mr Snell said he was now at the point where he considered taking matters into his own hands and installing concrete bollards or a rail to protect his shop.
"It was very scary and if a staff member was killed, what that would do to everybody would be life changing. It would be horrible," he said.
Moyne Shire Council director assets and community Edith Farrell said council had requested the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) to review the speed limit on the stretch of Hopkins Highway in November 2023 following feedback from residents and businesses.
"This request was denied based on traffic volumes," she said.
"Under the Road Management Act, The DTP is responsible for 10 meters of Grassmere Road and Staywood Road from the point where it meets the Hopkins Highway, this includes all signage, line marking and intersection infrastructure."
The DTP is also the responsible authority for determining the speed limit on the highway.
Ms Farrell said after Tuesday's incident council's municipal building inspector attended the business and officers had visited the store again on Friday, February 2, to offer assistance.
"Council will also work with Victoria Police and VicRoads as the investigation into the collision progresses," she said.
The DTP was contacted for comment.
Warrnambool police highway patrol Leading Senior Constable Luke Hunter urged drivers unfamiliar with regional roads to take their time and stop at a give way sign if they're not sure.
"Slow down because you can't rush to your own funeral," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.