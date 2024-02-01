Take a look at newly opened $5.5m makeover for city school

Merrivale Primary School has unveiled its $5.5 million makeover as it gears up to celebrate its centenary this year.
"We're officially in," principal Simon Perry said.
"It's quite a big refurb. It's been nearly a two-and-a-half year project."
The build includes a new administration area, new classrooms, staff room and playground. "In the old school there was no staff room so the staff are pretty happy," Mr Perry said.
"We ended up with five new learning spaces - an adult learning space and children's learning spaces have been upgraded."
The school's heritage building has also been given a makeover and will be used as a wellbeing centre.
"It was a heritage building that has been here ever since the school was here. It's just an old school building," Mr Perry said.
"We've got a big celebration coming up later in the year. We celebrate 100 years this year."
They're planning to hold celebrations on the 100th day of school in 2024.
"It's good having the new part we'll be able to officially open and launch," Mr Perry said.
The $5.5 million upgrade is a major turnaround for the school which in the 1990s was under threat of closure from the then Kennett state government.
Mr Perry said he was just a student teacher doing his rounds at Merrivale during that era and remembers the fight to save the school.
"We like to see ourselves as a small school. We're built for probably 200 students, we've got 185 at the moment," he said.
More works are in the pipeline. "The old existing buildings are probably due for an upgrade," Mr Perry said.
Mr Perry said the school had been in desperate need of the upgrade but the increased costs of construction had impacted the project.
"We've made the budget go as far as we can really," he said.
"It was a finite budget and things changed in COVID so we were very lucky to get what we did.
"When we went to tender, prices were through the roof. The tender wasn't favourable but at the end of the day we got a really good outcome for what we could with the economic environment we were in.
"We're just grateful to have the upgrade. We're really lucky."
Mr Perry said families dropping off their kids on the first day of school on Thursday, February 1, 2024 had turned up saying "how good is this".
He said they were also proud of their new indigenous garden which was done last year with the help of the Gunditjmara Co-op.
