What are the odds? Twin sets a class act for Merrivale Primary School

Having more than one set of twins in the same class is pretty rare but having four sets is almost unheard of but that's what has happened at Merrivale Primary School.
Principal Simon Perry said it wasn't deliberate but the grade five/six composite class now had four sets of twins.
"The twins have all landed together," Mr Perry said. "We really haven't done it deliberately. I don't know how it's ended up that way."
Only one set is identical. But together the eight students make up about a third of the class of 23.
Their teacher, Michelle Bartlett, said despite Lily and Rose Crouch being identical, she could tell them apart.
And the students themselves are not phased about having so many siblings in the same class.
"They all get along well," Ms Barlett said. "They are all beautiful kids and super sporty."
The up side of so many siblings in the one class, she joked, was less parent teacher interviews.
Having four lots twins in the one class wasn't the only double-ups Mrs Bartlett had on her first day back in the classroom on Thursday, February 1, 2024.
When she tested Noah Johnstone and his twin brother Cooper's reading fluency they were able to read exactly the same amount of words per minute.
"When we do sports like go-karts we're usually within a tenth of a second of each other," Noah said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.