WRAD Health's new chief vows to continue push for rehab facility for city

The newly appointed chief executive officer of WRAD Health has vowed to continue to push for The Lookout residential rehabilitation facility.
Mark Powell, who has been interim CEO since the retirement of Geoff Soma in July 2023, has been officially appointed to the role.
Board chair Helen Taylor said Mr Powell brought a wealth of experience in drug and alcohol treatment and mental health.
"During his period as acting CEO, Mark has displayed an ability to enthusiastically foster a positive team and introduce further network connections for WRAD Health," Ms Taylor said.
"His work in family liaison has been immensely positive and supportive. Mark has a wonderful compassion for humankind and works tirelessly to achieve the best outcomes."
Ms Taylor said Mr Powell was continuing to strive for the establishment of The Lookout rehabilitation facility.
"Mark communicates regularly with the Department of Health, Local members, other residential rehabilitation centres, Philanthropic groups, VAADA, and collects data to drive our dream," she said.
Mr Powell, who had worked in the role one day a week in the lead-up to Mr Soma's retirement and has been acting in the position full-time since July 1, 2023, said he embraced the challenge.
"For many years I have been a clinician delivering services to people, so moving into the role of CEO was a big change of focus but I've really embraced leading an agency that does a tremendous job for the community," Mr Powell said.
"I've enjoyed the opportunity to help influence change and the ability to connect with the community, other agencies, peak bodies and departmental heads which doesn't happen so much in a clinical role but has been a real benefit."
Mr Powell said he was enjoying the opportunity to talk to local community groups about the role of WRAD Health and to build on the organisation's positive reputation.
"That has been rewarding because we want to get a message to the community that change is possible," he said. "I get a lot of good questions about what we do and the services we offer and people appreciate the services we offer."
Mr Powell said he was keen to continue delivering a service that meets the complex health needs of people across the region.
"We're constantly looking at ways we can grow our service offerings," he said.
"We now offer psychological services, dietitian, dual diagnosis programs as well as expanded bulk billing medical services. One good example is a program connecting with homeless people that removes some of the barriers to them accessing treatment.
"Ultimately, we want to be a service that is responsive to people with all types of complex health needs."
Mr Powell said he was proudly taking up the mantle to lead the drive for the Lookout Rehabilitation Centre. "The community supports this project and we're not dropping the baton on it," he said.
Mr Powell joined WRAD Health in 2019 as senior alcohol and other drug clinician before moving into the role of operations manager in 2020.
He has worked in mental health and alcohol and other drug fields for more than 30 years.
Chris Kendall is continuing as interim operations manager in addition to his role as clinical coordinator.
