Classic contest: Former footballer kicking on with cycling career

TYNAN Shannon took up cycling to help elevate his performances on the football field.
Instead it sparked a new sporting challenge.
He packed away his football boots and turned his attention to road racing.
Now the Casterton-raised competitor is chasing his best result in the iconic Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic.
Shannon, 24, has finished top-20 in the past two editions of Australia's longest-running one-day road race.
"I want to be in the top-10 at least this year or on the podium," he told The Standard ahead of the 2024 edition on Saturday, February 3.
"The form is there, it's just one of those races where you need a lot of luck to go your way."
Shannon was a highly-rated junior footballer and was selected to play for Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the Coates Talent League as a teenager while he was a student at Hamilton's Monivae College.
But the former Casterton-Sandford player stepped away from the sport when he was 19 after a season with Geelong league club St Mary's.
"I only got into riding when I was 18. I have come quite late to the sport and the last four years have been pretty serious trying to go as well as I can," Shannon said.
"I used to play football and cricket but I am pretty full on with the cycling now.
"It was for fitness. It was something else that was going to help with footy training."
Shannon is based in Geelong with long-time partner Tahlia. He has completed an exercise and sports management degree and is eyeing a masters in physio.
He also works in Timboon doing strength and conditioning coaching with the Regional Institute of Sport.
A large chunk of his time is spent training for major cycling competitions.
The endurance specialist is part of the new Royal Bikes team which is gearing up for the National Road Series and races such as the Great Otway Gravel Grind and the Three Peaks Challenge in the Victorian high country "which is around 240 kilometres with nearly 5000 metres of climbing".
First up is the Melbourne to Warrnambool.
Shannon has high hopes personally but understands cycling is a game of luck.
Weather conditions could play a part too.
"It is supposed to be around that 30-degree mark, so it will be about trying to save as many tickets as you can until it's worth spending them," he said.
"If you spend them too early then you'll burn out. When it's hot it can play a massive role in your fatigue levels."
Shannon, who enjoys training locally around Toolong and "the rolling hills" surrounding Casterton, is excited to see what Royal Bikes - a team consisting mostly of south-west Victorians - can achieve on the Australian circuit.
"So far, so good," he said.
"We're just starting our season essentially. This is the first one on the calendar for us as a team.
"Our first few races will be about getting a bit of experience racing with new riders and as a team and everyone can gel.
"Once we find that I think we've got a pretty strong team."
Melbourne to Warrnambool cyclists are expected to cross the Raglan Parade finish line from 2pm on Saturday.
The women's race is on Sunday with cyclists expected to roll through about 1pm.
