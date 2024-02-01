Leash up, for dog's sake: Owner tired of people flouting local laws

The owner of two vulnerable dogs says she no longer feels safe in Warrnambool's on-lead areas.
Shannon McKay said Warrnambool had a "fantastic" mix of both on-lead and off-lead areas but too many people disrespected the rules.
She said owners trying to work with reactive dogs, or pooches with health/physical issues, were constantly harassed or upset by off-lead animals in designated on-lead areas.
"Many people simply cannot read their own dog's body language and think their dog wants to say hello, or play, when in fact all of their body language is pointing to the dog being stressed and uncomfortable and so that creates tension that boils over into reactivity towards people or dogs," she said.
Miss McKay has two dogs with special needs - Muppet, who suffers severe orthopaedic and spinal issues and Willow, who is deaf and blind.
She said they were very friendly dogs who didn't want to be rushed at by an unleashed animal.
But "pretty much every time" Miss McKay walks Muppet they're faced with off-lead dogs, particularly at the main beach where they are banned during April 1 and November 30.
"I regularly point out to people that it is an on-lead beach and if they want their dog to run off-lead, to simply head around to The Flume or Point Ritchie but I'm often met with hostility saying that their off-lead dog isn't bothering anyone," she said.
"Even when I tell them that my dog has health issues and gets worried about dogs off lead around him, they just shrug and keep walking."
The Standard reported on January 30, 2024 the death of two dogs and puncture wounds to a third in unrelated attacks heard in Portland Magistrates Court, prompting a plea for dog owners experiencing behavioural issues to seek help.
Miss McKay, who operates Canine Therapies Warrnambool, said she didn't believe there were many "truly dangerous dogs" but there were many people working with reactive dogs whose training was de-railed by other animals.
She said when people flouted local laws it was the rule-abiding dogs and their owners that suffered.
"I don't feel safe in any on-lead area anymore... If only people would stick to the rules for everyone's safety," she said.
Miss McKay said it didn't matter how friendly someone's dog was if another pet was struggling with a physical or emotional/behavioural issue.
The problem is believed to have worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I feel like many people just simply don't respect other people or rules anymore," Miss McKay said.
Warrnambool's local laws coordinator Tim Brosowsky said there was a distinct rise in pet registrations during the height of the COVID-19, but the numbers had since returned to pre-pandemic levels.
There were 4243 dogs registered with the council in the 2023-24 financial year.
Summer rules banning dogs on Warrnambool's main beach came into force on December 1, 2023, with the council urging owners to brush up on the city's regulations days after due to a series of dog attacks.
Dogs are banned from Lady Bay beach from the breakwater around to The Flume between December 1 and March 31.
They can remain off-lead between The Flume and Hopkins River mouth year round.
At Blue Hole Reserve, dogs must be on a leash from December 1 to March 31.
