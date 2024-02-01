The Standard
Man in custody, being questioned over series of rural burglaries

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated February 1 2024 - 2:49pm, first published 2:43pm
A 34-year-old man was arrested mid Thursday morning, February 1, 2024, in relation to a series of thefts and break-ins across the Casterton district.

Andrew Thomson

