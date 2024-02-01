Man in custody, being questioned over series of rural burglaries

A 34-year-old man was arrested mid Thursday morning, February 1, 2024, in relation to a series of thefts and break-ins across the Casterton district.
Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said investigators arrested the man in Casterton's George Street about 10.30am in relation to burglaries committed in the past few weeks across the Casterton, Coleraine and Hamilton area.
"He is currently assisting with inquiries at the Hamilton police station," Detective Sergeant James said.
"A search warrant was executed in George Street, Casterton, on Wednesday by Hamilton CIU and Coleraine uniform police members where items were seized and are in the process of being forensically examined."
Four burglaries are alleged to have been committed in the Casterton district and in an area west of Hamilton.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is requested to contact the Hamilton CIU of 5551 9150 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
