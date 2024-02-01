Association's new-look country week cricket squad embraces challenge

South West Cricket has finalised its Melbourne Country Week squad as it looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 carnival with an injection of youth and new players.
The association announced a 15-player team to be led by Cobden's Johno Benallack with Heytesbury Princetown's Paul Vogels named his deputy.
The league will play in the division two-three section of the time-honoured tournament from February 12-16 after finishing bottom-place in 2023.
South West opens with a game against Bellarine in Geelong with matches against Maryborough in Greenvale, Hamilton in Northcote and Latrobe Valley in Footscray before finals.
Team manager Matt Hanks said the squad had seven new players and a mix of youth and experienced players.
"We're really happy with the squad that we've managed to put together," he said.
"Seven debutants is really good for the league so lots of young players will get their opportunities and I think we've got seven of the eight division one clubs with representatives.
"It's come together really nicely. The message is just to enjoy the week and take advantage of the good grounds, we've got four (Victorian) Premier (Cricket) grounds so that's excellent and to build some camaraderie.
"With the young guys, plenty of fitness and speed in the field will be key I think."
Hanks said starting the carnival strongly was a priority.
"It is important, last year we just lost to Bellarine on the first day and Simon (Harkness) got a good hundred," he said.
"If you can get a good win on the opening day it can really set up your week and on the flip side a loss can really derail the week.
"We get Bellarine again, we think it'll be a really good game, we'll hopefully come away with the win."
The squad will come together on Wednesday, February 7 for its final training session at Camperdown.
"It'll be really good to get the group together one last time for a solid hit-out before we head off," Hanks said.
South West Cricket country week squad: Johno Benallack (captain), Paul Vogels (vice-captain), Lachie Green, Steven Fisher, Eddie Lucas, Ryan Mottram, Matthew Boyle, John Reed, Angus Uwland, Lachie Boyle, Louis Darcy, James O'Neill, Matt Kemp, Tyson Royal, Matt Bignell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.