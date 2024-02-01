The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Association's new-look country week cricket squad embraces challenge

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
February 1 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camperdown's Steven Fisher, pictured batting last season, will play for South West at Melbourne Country Week. Picture by Sean McKenna
Camperdown's Steven Fisher, pictured batting last season, will play for South West at Melbourne Country Week. Picture by Sean McKenna

South West Cricket has finalised its Melbourne Country Week squad as it looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 carnival with an injection of youth and new players.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.