Ellerslie College hits the market

Steeped in local history and blessed with an expansive layout and versatile design, this remarkable property offers endless possibilities for residential and commercial use.
"It's unbelievable for someone looking for a residence and working from home opportunity," says selling agent Matt Northeast from Stockdale & Leggo.
"It would be ideal as an art gallery with an artist in residence at the rear, or alternatively it would be fantastic for boutique short stay accommodation."
The majestic Ellerslie College and attached residence (c 1870) constitutes approximately 405 square metres of internal living space.
It is adorned with beautiful timber floors, ornate plasterworks and soaring ceilings in the breathtaking hall.
A stunning example of late 19th century Gothic Revival architecture, Ellerslie College is a solid stone masterpiece that has withstood the test of time.
According to the Victorian Collections website, it was established in Warrnambool in 1889, as one of the first private schools during that period.
"Apart from its use as a private college, the hall also housed the first classrooms of Warrnambool High School in 1907, the 3rd Warrnambool Scout group in the 1920s and Lutheran Church services from 1933."
In more recent times it has been used by various community groups, as commercial offices and as a private dwelling.
It's therefore ideal for those looking for a commercial space with the convenience of a comfortable family home.
Imagine transforming the nave into an amazing open living space, where the echoes of hymns are replaced by laughter and conversation, or converting it into a chic retail store or cultural centre.
In addition to its architectural splendour, the property is sited on a generous 1400 square metre allotment, with dual laneway access on either side of the building and ample space for visitor parking.
The property also has a lovely private rear garden, with glimpses of the Southern Ocean from the rear verandah.
Situated in the heart of Warrnambool's CBD, it's within walking distance to shops, restaurants, supermarkets and South West Healthcare.
Whether you're searching for a unique residence, prestigious commercial space, restaurant, short stay accommodation or community center, this property will captivate your imagination and leave a lasting impression for generations to come.
