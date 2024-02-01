Bias on bowls: City to host numerous West Coast events

The Western District Playing Area singles Champion of Champions for both women and men was completed at City Memorial Bowls Club on Sunday, January 28.
The respective winners now go on to compete in the region events in due course.
After some very close encounters between the semi-finalists, Gayle Swanson from Dennington went on to defeat Lynne Moloney from Warrnambool in the women's grand final.
Scott Boschen from Koroit was the winner via a narrow margin over Jimmy Barling of Dennington in the men's grand final.
The West Coast Bowls region championships will kick off at City Memorial Bowls Club on Sunday, February 4.
The West Coast region has decided to host all of the region championships at City this year as a central location for both the Far Western and Corangamite divisions' contestants in an endeavour to reduce the travel costs for all competitors.
The events - to start at 9.15am - will encompass the women's singles, women's fours and men's fours.
The subsequent rounds of each category are to start at 1pm.
The schedule in the women's singles is for Kim Overall (Portland RSL) and Rebecca McMahon (Colac City) to clash in the morning with the winner to then compete against Lynne Moloney (Warrnambool).
In the women's fours, Leonie Buchanan, Chris Rigby, Leah McCabe and Irene Box - a Far Western composite side - will meet Stephanie Hunt, Kate Lloyd, Harmony Rasmussen and Adele Sayer (a Western District composite) in the first game.
A Corangamite composite team of Maria Van Someren, Leanne Fitzgerald, Kath Leslie and Vicki Brebner has the bye.
In the men's fours, Kevin Wiffen, John Wallis, Dean Beckman and Chris Fleming (a Far Western composite) will play the Western District composite of Les Johnson, Barry Stonehouse, Kevin Johnson and Wayne Cooper.
Corangamite's Jason Armstrong, Jason Laird, Luke Wright and Ernie Andres have the bye in the first round.
The following dates - all being Sundays and at City Memorial - are set aside for the remaining categories of events: February 11, pairs and mixed pairs; February 18, champion of champions; February 25, men's singles with the latter competitors being Chris Fleming (Portland RSL) and Jason Bertrand (Apollo Bay). Scott Boschen (Koroit) has the bye.
The Western District pennant season is nearing the end of the home-and-away rounds and the teams that will be involved are becoming apparent.
Saturday pennant still has two rounds left. Dunkeld, Mortlake and City Gold seem to be battling for two spots in the division one finals. Dunkeld is away for its last two games and will probably need to win one of those to make sure of finals while the last round match-up between Mortlake and City Gold could well determine the last spot in the finals.
Division two is still close with four teams still a chance for the final two spots, although Terang could snuff out Mortlake White's slim hopes this weekend.
Division three looks like the top-four are home but both Koroit White and Terang Red need to win this week or be under some pressure in the final round.
Only Mortlake Gold and City Black are within reach of the current four in division four but they will need to win both remaining games to have any chance.
The top-three are safe in division five and fourth-placed City Purple would need to lose both games and have Timboon Purple win both to relinquish their spot.
Midweek pennant has only one round remaining and the division one finalists have already been determined. The biggest interest in the final round will be over last position which is still close with Port Fairy only six points behind Terang.
In division two, City Pearls (fifth) hosts Port Fairy Green (third) with Port Fairy only needing a rink win to be sure of finals, while City Rubies must defeat Warrnambool Blue to guarantee a finals spot.
Fourth spot is still up for grabs in division three with City Opals only needing one point against top side Lawn Tennis to be safe, while Port Fairy needs all eight against City Emeralds to have any chance.
In division four, Lawn Gold needs all eight points against bottom side Timboon and for incumbent Koroit Yellow to score no points against City Onyx.
