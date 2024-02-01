'Earn and learn' courses allowing people to return to classroom despite high living costs

South West TAFE's 'earn and learn' courses are proving popular as the cost of living increases, according to chief executive officer Mark Fidge.
The training provider has responded to skills shortages in industries and a need for people to support themselves financially while studying.
One 'earn and learn' course which is proving popular is the nursing cadetship.
Mr Fidge said a number of south-west hospitals and aged care facilities were keen to take on cadets.
"We're offering a cadetship program which has been offered for the past 12 months," he said.
Mr Fidge said the course offered a return to the traditional way nurses were taught.
"We know the cost of living is high," he said.
Mr Fidge said some people needed to work as well as study and this was a great way to do that.
"A lot of the hospitals and aged care providers are taking it up, which is great," he said.
Mr Fidge said child care centres, which are also in desperate need of staff, were also offered a similar 'earn and learn' model at South West TAFE.
He said the provider was dedicated to offering flexible studying options.
"Another way it is helping to bridge barriers for students is by 'taking the classroom to them".
Last year South West TAFE received an innovation grant to purchase a Winnebago which now replicates an aged care facility.
"It replicates an aged care facility and we can take that now to remote aged care facilities around the state," he said.
"Students can do their training in their for the day.
"If they need to come into one of the campuses they can, but they don't have to."
Mr Fidge said the training provider was not immune to skills shortages itself.
He said he hoped the free training and assessment course would encourage more people with qualifications to consider a move.
Mr Fidge said some people chose to teach part-time and continue to work in the industry they had qualifications in.
"We will create an environment in where we support those new teachers and we're quite flexible in how we offer the courses," he said.
