Enrolments in trades experiencing skills shortages strong at South West TAFE

A number of south-west plumbers are desperate to appoint apprentices, according to South West TAFE chief executive officer Mark Fidge.
He said a staff member had been contacted by plumbing businesses in the region who were seeking to appoint apprentices.
But the good news is the number of people wanting to complete a plumbing qualification is on the rise.
"We've had some really good inquiries and enrolments in trades," Mr Fidge said.
"Building and carpentry are proving popular and plumbing is almost maxxed out but we will always review that to see if there are other opportunities there."
Mr Fidge said trade courses at South West TAFE were highly regarded.
"Our plumbing, electrical and carpentry departments have always been popular and held in high regard - not just locally - but apprentices travelling from afar to come and to their trades here with us."
Mr Fidge said the training provider was dedicated to offering hands-on learning that replicates the workplace the student wants to work in.
Staff also have strong links with industry and business owners and help students obtain employment after completing their training.
Student numbers for 2024 at South West TAFE are already strong, Mr Fidge said.
"We've got enrolments ahead of where we planned at this stage," he said.
"Last year we had a good year.
"We had just under 6500 students in 2023. That might range from those doing apprenticeships, diplomas, certificates but also right down to those doing a barista course or a first aid course.
"All up 6500 across our region is a huge number."
Mr Fidge said he believed student numbers would increase by at least 5 per cent in 2024.
The training provider will offer a number of new free courses in 2024, including tourism and hospitality.
Mr Fidge said he hoped this would encourage more people to obtain skills in these areas.
"Tourism dropped off a little bit for us over the past couple of years but we know our region is heavily supported by tourism," he said.
Mr Fidge said the training provider was also dedicated to ensuring students completed their courses.
He said completion rates for South West TAFE were high.
