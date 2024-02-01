V/Line pay dispute intensifies, more strikes to halt region's rail network

V/Line workers will walk off the job again this month with hours-long standstills planned amid an intensifying pay dispute.
Operations staff including conductors, train controllers, shunters, stations and customer service staff will walk off the job for four hours on February 12, 16, 19 and 23.
The Rail, Tram and Bus Union notified V/Line on February 1, 2024, of the network-wide work stoppages which will take place between 3am and 7am.
Warrnambool's first Melbourne-bound train, which is timetabled to leave at 6.12am, is expected to be impacted.
The union said the entire V/Line network across the state would be affected as workers take action to advance claims for their enterprise agreement.
Train drivers will not take part in the industrial action.
The pay dispute between the union and V/Line has been dragging on for months.
The union said staff at Metro Trains, which operates the Melbourne network, recently agreed to a 17 per cent pay rise over four years, and that V/Line staff wanted the same.
RTBU secretary Vik Sharma said the union had been bargaining for a replacement agreement since June 2023.
"Cost of living pressures are not just felt by metropolitan families - they are hurting regional Victorians as well," he said.
"We intend to continue these actions into the future unless satisfactory progress is made on a new enterprise agreement.
"The industrial actions will have a significant impact on services on those days. We recommend that commuters make alternative travel arrangements for those days, or work from home if they are able to."
V/Line chief executive officer Matt Carrick said the service had been negotiating in good faith with the union and had made progress towards reaching an agreement with the drivers.
"We will continue to communicate with passengers and work hard to minimise the impacts of this action," he said.
As a public sector agency, V/Line must comply with the Victorian Government Wages Policy and Enterprise Bargaining Framework.
It's also been announced coaches will replace trains on part of the Warrnambool line over eight days in February, as upgrade works take place.
Buses will replace all trains:
The Department of Transport said the buses would depart Warrnambool line stations earlier than usual train times and may not connect directly with trains.
Passengers are asked to allow an additional 40 minutes travel time for their journey.
