Trip to servo lands motorist in jail after driving unlicensed for 23rd time

A trip to a Hamilton servo has landed a man in jail after he was caught driving without a licence for the 23rd time.
Nigel Cooper, 57, has repeatedly fronted court charged with driving while suspended or disqualified, resulting in a range of penalties, including fines and jail.
Then on February 24, 2023, he drove his black Mercedes Benz to Hamilton's OTR service station on Coleraine Road where he was sighted by police about midnight.
Cooper came to their attention because his car registration was cancelled.
He had a permit to drive but with conditions which he had not adhered to.
Police members then obtained CCTV footage from the servo which showed the man, who was unlicensed, behind the wheel of the car.
It was his 23rd time driving while disqualified or suspended.
He pleaded guilty to the offences in Hamilton Magistrates Court on January 31, 2024.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he had no option but to send the man to jail.
Cooper was convicted and jailed for 42 days for the charge of driving while suspended.
He was convicted and fined $800 over the unregistered car.
Copper's licence was disqualified again, this time for 12 months.
