Immediate fate of Warrnambool's Godfrey store has been decided

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 1 2024 - 4:49pm, first published 3:00pm
There's good news for Warrnambool's Godfreys store. Picture by Sean McKenna
Vacuum retailer Godfreys announced the closure of 54 stores across the state after going into voluntary administration but Warrnambool's is not one of them.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

