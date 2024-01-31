Top cop: Driving standards plummeting, speed up, impaired driving spike

Driving standards are dropping, impaired driving is on the rise and there's more instances of high-speed offending, according to a senior traffic police officer.
Sergeant Darren Smart, of the Hamilton police highway patrol unit, made the comments on Thursday, February 1, after a busy few days, highlighted by the statewide road safety Operation Amity during the Australia Day long weekend.
On Wednesday a Hamilton P-plater was labelled a "mad man" by a magistrate in Hamilton court after being clocked at 152kmh near Dunkeld.
And a red P-plater was caught on police radar on Monday this week at 143kmh on the Strathkellar Road near Dunkeld.
That all happened after five drunk drivers were intercepted at Portland in a couple of days with readings between .13 and .2 - four times the legal limit.
Sergeant Smart was previously honoured with the Dr John Birrell Road Safety Practitioner of the Year Award for his outstanding work around road safety and reducing the road toll in the south-west.
He said there was no doubt that anecdotally driving standards had dropped since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Driving standards have dropped dramatically. Speeding offences are on the rise, along with impaired driving offences," he said.
"I don't know why, I've discussed the issue with colleagues and partners involved in road safety, but it's definitely happened.
"There were certainly young drivers who missed a lot of education through COVID and we couldn't get into the schools.
"Driving standards have gone downhill in the past 12 to 18 months. We're seeing more impaired drivers - both drunk drivers and drivers under the influence of illicit drugs."
The long-time highway patrolman said in the past hoon legislation had proved to be an effective tool in curbing irresponsible driver behaviour.
Police now have the power to seize vehicles for a month, attracting towing and storage fees of about $1200, and repeat offenders face having their cars crushed.
Offending drivers also have to go through expensive road safety awareness courses.
Impaired drivers, in certain circumstances also face vehicle impoundment, mandatory loss of licence, heavy fines and potentially imprisonment.
In addition there's often alcohol interlock devices fitted to vehicles when impaired drivers eventually get their licence back.
They are costly to fit, incur monthly read-out bills and then eventually have to be removed - at more cost, which adds up to thousands of dollars.
Sergeant Smart said for five drunk drivers to be caught in Portland during the long weekend was outstanding police work - but it's a "terrible indictment on the driving public".
He said those who flouted road safety laws and were caught had a difficult and costly road ahead - all in an effort to drive down the road toll.
Last year there were 17 people who died on south-west roads, the highest for many years.
The statewide road toll was 296 people, 57 up on the previous year and a 15-year high.
Among the fatalities were four Hamilton people who died in late May last year in a collision with a tree at extreme speed.
A car with five people on board was travelling along Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road at Bochara in the early hours of Saturday, May 27, when the driver lost control and smashed into a tree.
Two women and two young men died at the scene and a fifth passenger, a 17-year-old girl, was critically injured.
