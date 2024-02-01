Man with 26 priors for breaching court orders jailed for doing it again

A Warrnambool man with "one of the worst records" for breaching court orders one magistrate has seen has been jailed for doing it again.
The man pleaded guilty at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 1 to two counts of both breaching bail and breaching an intervention order.
He was convicted and sentenced to four months' jail having served one day of pre-sentence detention.
Prosecutor Jacqui Joseph said the man was subject to an intervention order which he contravened on January 26 this year. He was charged and released on bail.
Then on Wednesday, January 31 at 12pm he was walking on the corner of Lava and Kepler street when he saw the victim in her carer's vehicle.
The offender approached the vehicle and tapped on it to see what the victim wanted as he believed she had been pointing at him through the window. He said the victim looked as if she was having a seizure.
The man became worried and continued to stay with the victim while she was transported to the Warrnambool hospital.
Later that evening at 4.30pm, police were made aware the man was present at the victim's house as he was seen in the backyard.
The victim reluctantly allowed police to enter and found the man sitting on the victim's bed. He was arrested and taken to Warrnambool police station and charged with two counts of contravening bail and breaching the intervention order.
He made full admissions to the breach of bail and intervention order and stated "I knew I was going to breach, I had to make sure she was OK".
Lawyer Ian Pugh highlighted the motive for his client's actions when it came to sentencing, but Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the offender had "roughly 26 priors for breaching intervention orders or persistently breaching intervention orders".
Mr Lethbridge said if not for the man's guilty plea, the contents of a psychological report and the context behind the offending, he would have been sentenced to six months' jail.
"You come before the courts with one of the worst records I've seen for somebody continually breaching court orders," Mr Lethbridge said.
"It's surprising you seem to refuse to get the message that when a court tells you not to do something, you must comply with that prohibition.
"... You continually breach the court's orders. You act in complete contempt of the court's orders. That is a serious crime. If you continue to do this, you will end up spending years in custody. Get the message."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.