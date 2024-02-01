Letters: 'Be responsible, don't ruin slide for others'

Re the law firm looking to take action over an injury on Warrnambool's nine-metre slide at Lake Pertobe. When we come to Warrnambool for a sleepover, we can't wait to get to the big slide. It and the flying fox are so much fun. We have read the rules and talked about what they mean. We always go on it properly, but some big kids don't. If you don't use a knife properly, you will cut yourself. If you ride your bike like an idiot, you will fall off. If you don't follow the rules on the slide, you spoil it for others and might hurt somebody.
Max Armstrong, 10, Louie Armstrong, 7, and Harry Armstrong, 6, Colac
I write with utter dismay and disappointment at the recent shock, sudden closure of Tasty Plate. Our daughter Emily, has been a participant of this wonderful organisation for the last six years, working 2.5 days per week. It has been a wonderful environment of caring and dedicated staff where Emily and many other participants have thrived. Not only has it been a supported employment environment, where participants have learnt and practiced many new skills, but also a vital opportunity for social interaction with colleagues and the general public.
The reason for closure has been cited as insufficient participants and financial losses over the last three to four years, and yet, potential participants were turned away and one NDIS support Coordinator was informed there was a participant waiting list. And what did Brophy Family and Youth Services do to offset these financial losses? Why were staff, participants and the general community not informed at an earlier stage or changes implemented to overt such drastic measures. Tasty Plate was a profitable business prior to being taken over by Brophy.
Management and the board of Directors need to be held accountable for this sorry state of affairs and insensitive manner in which the closure decision was conveyed to staff and participants.
For an organisation that prides itself on inclusion, mental health & wellbeing, the decision to close Tasty Plate has breached a fundamental Brophy value of "practising in an ethical, respectful and inclusive manner". Staff and participants' employment was terminated without warning, leaving those shocked and in disbelief, with no time to adjust, transition or say goodbye to colleagues. The long-term impacts of this decision are still to be felt with many staff still looking for employment and participants, many who rely greatly on routine and structure, left bewildered and searching for other supported employment options. Sadly, there are few, and even fewer in a public setting.
The staff, participants and general public have been greatly misled by Brophy, believing the business was booming. With additional public venues, namely the library and Tafe cafes opening in the last six months, additional staff hired, highly successful May races catering and full catering orders. A showcase, of Tasty Plate successes, held in the library, in late November 2023 only added to this when Brophy must have known otherwise.
Tasty Plate was a unique business, created specifically to provide meaningful employment for individuals with disabilities, held in a public setting and loved by the broader community. Brophy have taken away another avenue of meaningful and public employment for individuals with disabilities, yet again, shunning them from society. The callous closure of Tasty Plate, and refusal for an independent review is an absolute disgrace. CEO Francis Broekman and the board of directors should hang their heads in shame.
Susan Blake, Nullawarre
Our elected politicians should always be accountable and transparent with voters. The Labor MPs still supporting the duck shooting season but speaking on the condition of anonymity should openly own and explain their position.
In ignoring the 2023 parliamentary committee report to end this annual carnage the premier will also find it will define her for the rest of her political career. This cruel and hopelessly outdated activity doesn't sit well with a modern and caring Victoria.
Our native and defenceless waterbirds inhabiting our precious wetlands deserve much better.
Tony Delaney, Warrnambool
As duck harvesting in Victoria won a reprieve this week, the immediate feeling was cautious optimism. Certainly, it was a victory for common sense and the thousands who enjoy the pursuit will be able to continue when the season opens in April.
However, the ideological fight is not over. The Government's six bird bag limit and enforcement of 8am starts ignores science and evidence and is out of step with the Game Management Authorities recommendations.
Despite assurances that duck harvesting will continue with more stringent measures in place, the Labor Government has a history of not following through on its promises, as seen in the case of the Commonwealth Games cancellation.
There is a strong feeling duck harvesting is still up for political negotiation as the Government turns a blind eye to facts.
A biased and skewed Inquiry into Victoria's Recreational Native Bird Hunting Arrangements by members of Labor, the Greens, and the Animal Justice Party recommended a ban on duck harvesting entirely, but The Nationals have always strongly endorsed the practice.
Their conclusions were solely based on ideology and entirely disregarded scientific evidence. Duck harvesting annually contributes $65 million to the economy, providing economic advantages to local communities throughout regional Victoria, including Mansfield, East Gippsland, Latrobe, Horsham, and Gannawarra.
Skilled and licensed harvesters play a vital role in the conservation and safeguarding of wetland habitats, as well as other essential ecosystems that support a diverse range of species, emphasising the importance of continuing this practice in a manner that is safe, responsible, and sustainable.
In 2022, there were nearly 28,000 licences issued for the harvesting of game birds, encompassing ducks and quails,in Victoria.
It's about time Premier Jacinta Allan made a common sense decision, particularly given her own electorate of Bendigo has the highest number of duck harvesting licences in the state.
The Nationals remain committed to collaborating with and supporting duck harvesters who make substantial contributions to our environment.
It's been a long journey, and we at The Nationals are thankful to everyone for their support in attending forums and contributing to the Inquiry. It is much appreciated.
While a recent victory may have been achieved, it's crucial to recognise that the overall battle is far from over.
Emma Kealy, Member for Lowan
The Standard prefers letters to be less than 250 words, preference is given to shorter contributions. Letters must include the author's name, address and contact phone number for verification purposes. Letters are published on our website standard.net.au and in print.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.