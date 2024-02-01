Letters: 'Be responsible, don't ruin slide for others'

Re the law firm looking to take action over an injury on Warrnambool's nine-metre slide at Lake Pertobe. When we come to Warrnambool for a sleepover, we can't wait to get to the big slide. It and the flying fox are so much fun. We have read the rules and talked about what they mean. We always go on it properly, but some big kids don't. If you don't use a knife properly, you will cut yourself. If you ride your bike like an idiot, you will fall off. If you don't follow the rules on the slide, you spoil it for others and might hurt somebody.