The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Accused grabbed over series of fires, firefighter died tackling the blazes

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated February 1 2024 - 11:14am, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the fire scenes on Tuesday morning in Portland.
One of the fire scenes on Tuesday morning in Portland.

A Portland man was arrested on Tuesday, January 30, in relation to four suspected deliberately lit fires in the city that morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.