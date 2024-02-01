Accused grabbed over series of fires, firefighter died tackling the blazes

A Portland man was arrested on Tuesday, January 30, in relation to four suspected deliberately lit fires in the city that morning.
Victoria Police media unit has now confirmed a 20-year-old man, of no fixed place of address, was arrested in Portland and interviewed by detectives from the Victoria Police arson and explosives squad.
He was subsequently released pending further inquiries.
"The investigation remains ongoing," a spokeswoman said.
On Wednesday, January 31, the media unit announced that detectives from the arson and explosives squad were investigating a series of suspicious fires in Portland on Tuesday.
Within two hours, emergency services responded to four fires in south Portland.
The first fire occurred in a bin at the corner of Percy and Gawler streets about 5.50am.
Less than an hour later, a shrub on top of a bollard was reported on fire on Cape Nelson Road at 6.40am.
Police were then called to a garage fire on Camira Street about 7am.
Several passers-by attempted to put the fire out before firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze.
The building sustained moderate damage to the roof.
No injuries were reported.
The final fire occurred in a shed and toilet room on Short Street at 7.38am.
The shed was completely destroyed.
Garry Mallen, a 66-year-old CFA member collapsed while responding to the Short Street fire.
Sadly, the Portland man died at the scene.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
His brigade colleagues, along with Fire Rescue Victoria and Ambulance Victoria, administered CPR but he was unable to be revived.
The Country Fire Authority shared their "deepest sympathies" to Mr Mallen's family, friends and colleagues at the Portland Brigade on Tuesday afternoon.
"The CFA family grieves with them today," it said in a statement.
"Family, brigade members, as well as the many CFA members who knew Garry through his 37 years of service to our organisation, are being supported by our wellbeing team. We know that the thoughts of all CFA members are with them today."
Mr Mallen joined the CFA in 1972 as a junior member of the Portland Brigade.
Police investigators believe the fires are linked and would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of the blazes to come forward.
Any witnesses, anyone with CCTV/dash cam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
