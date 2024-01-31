Man arrested for snatching baby from mother, making threats to kill

A woman with a baby desperate for help left a message on toilet paper in a Portland foreshore toilet on Wednesday, January 31.
The woman, her partner and a four-month-old baby had been spending time at the Portland foreshore when she went to the toilets and wrote the plea for help.
A passerby found the message and notified police of the situation.
Portland police were able to track the family down in Yambuk.
It's alleged a female friend attended at an address in Yambuk, when a 35-year-old man pushed past her, assaulted her and made threats to harm everyone.
It's then alleged the man grabbed the baby and fled with the infant.
The mother is alleged to have said: "He's taken my baby. He's going to kill my baby".
The man fled in a vehicle but was intercepted by police and then there were negotiations before the man handed the baby over.
He was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand application hearing.
The man has been charged with breaching court orders by causing fear or apprehension, which will make it more difficult for him to get bail.
He won't be helped by an extensive criminal record in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.
