Doctor chasing cricket success before career move

A passion for helping people is evident in Carly Mittermair's work and sporting pursuits.
The dedicated doctor will captain a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's team against Hamilton in a representative match on Sunday, February 4, 2024.
She then hopes to lead her club team, Brierly Northern Raiders, to a premiership a few weeks later.
Then, after four years in Warrnambool, Mittermair will turn her attention to the next phase of her medical career.
The junior doctor, who is in the process of moving to Geelong, wants to become a haematologist.
It's a career move which will require the 27-year-old to dedicate more than eight years to achieve.
"I have to go and do some basic physicians' training," Mittermair told The Standard.
"Geelong is the closest place you can do that. It's at least three years for basic physicians' training and then if you pass your exams and they like you in terms of a CV, you can apply for advanced training which is another five years."
Mittermair, who grew up in Pakenham, started her initial degree in Geelong.
She then finished the final two years at Warrnambool's Deakin University campus before starting at Southwest Healthcare.
She's relished working in a fast-paced environment and now wants to add to her repertoire.
"It doesn't matter what kind of level doctor you are, you're always trying to learn something new," Mittermair said.
"For me it just means there's a little bit more paperwork involved at this point in time.
"I have been really lucky this year to be at Southwest Healthcare, I think I got about six months' work in haematology and I don't think I could think of any other second-year doctors who get that much time in the field they want to be in."
In between shifts, there's been another constant - cricket.
Mittermair will make her representative debut for the WDCA, and as captain too, while the Bulls women's team sits undefeated after seven rounds with two home-and-away fixtures remaining.
The chance to play for the association before moving away is something Mittermair is grateful for.
"I have never been in an inter-association team before. I have missed out on the past two through personal illness and work so that's been a bit unfortunate," she said.
"I really didn't expect (coach) Jason (Elliott) would call me because there's a bunch of girls who have had far more experience playing in the rep side before."
Mittermair is bullish about the talent at the side's disposal.
"We have an insanely talented team and I am extremely honoured to be picked to lead," she said.
"It's batting-heavy so I think bowling is going to be interesting but I am expecting we're going to put on a pretty good score and have a pretty good game with Hamilton."
The right-hand batter wants to contribute where she can.
"We have a stacked batting side so if Shannon (Johnson) gets onto a few like she did last year I might not even get to bat," she joked.
"I can come in anywhere. I am fortunate enough to have played a bit of cricket by now that I can either come in and tonk a few over the fence or if we lost a few quick wickets hopefully I'd have a bit of a cool head and let us slowly get back into it."
Mittermair, who will look at joining a premier league club when she moves, has worked diligently on her bowling this summer.
"I think I have been a better all-rounder this year. I think in the past I have considered myself more of a batter," she said.
"I think this year I have worked on my bowling so that's improved but I haven't quite got the rewards with the bat I would have wanted.
"But I feel like I am going into this weekend in a little bit better form. I feel like I am hitting them well in the nets so hopefully that translates."
The chance to play club cricket regularly in season 2023-24 is something Mittermair has relished.
"As an intern I was working every second weekend," she said.
"I feel bad for the girls that I haven't been around as much as I wanted and they had to find a captain every second week when I wasn't there.
"This season I have tried really hard, I wanted to put my best foot forward for cricket so I tried getting more rotations that were less weekend work so I could play more.
"It's been really good and I think I have only missed one week to work at the start of the season."
Mittermair's partner Matt Macleod, whom she's dated for almost three years and will relocate to Geelong too, is coaching the Bulls this season.
"We met because of Brierly. It was just chance that one of the senior doctors had his kids playing at Brierly and I asked if he knew where I could play," she said.
"Matt was very kind and sweet."
Mittermair said Macleod had played a major role in Brierly's success - it's the only undefeated side - this season.
"He's been absolutely amazing, being 7-0 says something about what he's added to the team," she said.
"All of the people of the club are so appreciative he's put his hand up and got us to where we are."
