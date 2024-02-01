The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'It was an eye-opener': Spinner reflects on Victorian Country selection

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 1 2024 - 2:25pm, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Rooke is all smiles in her Victorian colours. Picture supplied
Hannah Rooke is all smiles in her Victorian colours. Picture supplied

Warrnambool spinner Hannah Rooke is nowhere near the peak of her powers as a player yet her cricketing CV is already an impressive read.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.