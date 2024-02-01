'It was an eye-opener': Spinner reflects on Victorian Country selection

Warrnambool spinner Hannah Rooke is nowhere near the peak of her powers as a player yet her cricketing CV is already an impressive read.
The 18-year-old has been immersed at the elite level for a number of years within the Western Waves pathway program and as a current member of Essendon Maribyrnong Park's first XI in Victorian Premier Cricket.
Yet her latest accolade, as a debutante for the Victorian Country team at January's Australian Country Cricket Championships may be her most impressive feat yet.
Rooke, who graduated from Warrnambool College last year and plans to take some time off this year to work, said it was an experience which would boost her game moving forward.
The Brierly-Christ Church product snared seven wickets across nine matches at an average of 9.79, impressive going at an economy rate of 4.64.
"It was quite an enjoyable experience for me. I absolutely loved it. To get away for eight, nine days and have a really good week... it was great fun," she told The Standard.
"With bowling and certain tactics, it was great learnings for me in terms of where to bowl in certain areas, especially in the Twenty20s where you're wanting to limit boundaries and tick over singles.
"It was an eye-opener and there was plenty of people to learn off. Little things like field placements and movements, you realise they are big things when you go into finer detail.
"I took away plenty of experiences and it was great to learn off the best and boost my own cricket.
"Hopefully it can work towards me become a better cricketer moving forward."
Rooke was part of the squad alongside a strong south-west contingent of Tiegan Kavanagh, captain Steph Townsend, Maddie Green and Alyssa Humphries,
"We had a great group of players who were connected from the get go," she said.
"We all had each other's backs, all 14 of us had a role to play."
She said playing under Townsend, who was stellar for the Victorians with the bat, was enjoyable.
"It was great and definitely different. Steph has a unique way she goes about it and it's quite effective," Rooke said.
"When you need a leader to step up, she's someone you can always trust to lead the team which is always good to have in critical times.
"Focusing on her own game as well she was huge, and she still gave some great tips and allowed us to play our own game."
Despite going down in the grand final to a powerful Queensland team, Rooke said there was plenty to be proud of.
"We spoke about that after the game as a group, I think we made 150-odd and on any day we could have been happy with that but Queensland were very strong and very developed," she said.
"They were better on the day but as a group we're proud. We did everything we could and just fell short."
