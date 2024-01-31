Cyclist riding green-and-gold high heading into home-town race

A competitor in every Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Classic to date, cyclist Steph Hibburt is primed for her best assault.
The 25-year-old Port Campbell export, who recently joined Union Cycliste Internationale Women's Continental team Roxsolt Liv SRAM, is fresh off a strong debut showing in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race where she was part of a breakaway that lasted for an extended period.
She finished 37th and 24th in the first two editions of the 'Women's Warrny' and is eyeing further improvement in the 160-kilometre race on Sunday.
"When I did the first one I was very new to racing so it was quite hard, I think I finished maybe 20 minutes down from the leader," she told The Standard.
"But then last year I finished with the main bunch so I guess I feel like I'm getting better each time. I've got two years' experience now, an extra 12 months on from last year will definitely help and I'm going into it with a lot more confidence and feeling good in the bunch, rather than being nervous."
Hibburt only started training and racing just over two years ago when she moved to Bendigo for university.
The talented athlete had previously completed some triathlons and had a background in surf boat rowing.
She will ride as an individual on Sunday and hopes to be in the thick of the action leading to the finish.
"I don't have any teammates in the race but I am hoping if there's any exciting moves or anything that animates the race I'd hope to be a part of that," she said.
"It's quite a flat race and it's really long, I'm more of a climber, so I guess it doesn't necessarily suit me in the finish. But if there's anything exciting that happens along the way I'd really like to be a part of that."
Hibburt was given the highly-sought chance to ride for the ARA Australian Cycling team in the Women's WorldTour Cadel Evans Race.
She relished the experience and said she "learnt a lot".
"I was very proud to be wearing the Australian colours and was given the opportunity and the role to cover early moves in the race," she said.
"That was my team role and the break that I was in really early on, from about five kilometres into the race managed to stick until about 60 kilometres.
"It was a long day for me and I had to dig really deep to stay out there for so long but I learnt a lot and felt like I was a really good team player. So it was really rewarding."
Hibburt said her performance in the 143km event had boosted her confidence in her legs going into a similar length race this weekend.
The emerging cyclist will head to Italy in March for seven months where she will race a season for a club team.
She enjoyed a two-month stint in Italy last year and was swayed to return for the full season.
In the meantime, her focus is on a race that provides opportunities that weren't around when she was younger.
"It is really cool that it (Warrnambool Women's Classic) is a women's race now because before I was riding, it was only the men's race," she said.
"It was really cool to be part of the first women's edition. I'm a huge supporter of the women's race now and I hope that it continues and I also like to be part of it because I feel like it's more relatable for a lot of people to watch the women's race.
"Hopefully it inspires young girls to watch bike racing and realise that it's possible to race as a girl and to also be inspired by other women who are racing too."
