Moyne Shire Council eyes $1 million grant for Port Fairy skate park

Moyne Shire Council is hopeful it may receive $1 million to construct a new Port Fairy playground and skate park.
Councillor Jordan Lockett asked for an update on the $1.7 million project, which will be built at Russell Clark Reserve at Tuesday's monthly meeting.
Infrastructure and environment director Edith Farrell told councillors the project was progressing.
"Good news - I can say by the end of this week we should be going out with the design construct tender," Ms Farrell said.
She said the tender would go out slightly later than first intended.
"We had a slight delay on that because we have been working with the Department of Sport and Recreation, who encouraged us to withdraw our minor grant for $300,000 towards the project and submit to the higher grant of $1 million," Ms Farrell said.
She said while this did not guarantee it would be approved, it was "very positive".
Council representatives and consultants met with community members late last year to discuss options for the project.
The location of the new facility drew criticism from some residents, who launched a petition.
The proposed location at Russell Clarke Reserve sparked criticism from some neighbours and park users, who said they hadn't been properly consulted and that the plan would taint one of Port Fairy's only central areas of parkland.
