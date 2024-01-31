Planning amendments pave way for growth of Moyne Shire, councillors told

Approval of three planning scheme amendments will help Moyne Shire Council grow, according to chief executive officer Brett Davis.
He was asked by councillor Jim Doukas at the council meeting on Tuesday, January 30 to talk about the implications of amendments C69, C70 and C75 all being approved.
"It's somewhat full circle and satisfying that council's decision today with C75 sort of ending those three major pieces of work that I certainly had carriage of when I began," Mr Davis said.
"They set up the shire for rural and small lot housing."
Mr Davis' comments come after resident Peter Roysland told councillors he was concerned about impact the 63-lot Rivers Run development would have on the town's infrastructure and services.
He said he was concerned about access to medical services and car parking.
"On a normal basis it's hard enough to get parking down the street," Mr Roysland said.
"These people who are going to live in this estate, they can't walk into town unless they're athletes and I can't see any planning of where we are going to put the extra parking."
Mr Davis said town planners worked hard to ensure concerns raised about developments were met.
"I can assure residents that the town planners have worked tirelessly on these amendments to work with agencies, to work with those the need to regarding proper and orderly planning, which means when these things do arrive the town can cope and the town can grow with those developments accordingly," he said.
"These aren't things that just come off the back of an envelope or on a whim, they are carefully managed and worked through and discussed with the community."
The decision on the C75 planning scheme amendment was referred to a government planning panel to decide on the issue because it was unable to resolve a substantial number of the 89 objections to the plan.
A number of the objections related to the development being constructed within a floodplain.
However, the panel decided 0.8 metres should be the target sea level rise benchmark for Port Fairy by 2100, rather than the 1.2 metre baseline proposed by the council and Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority.
"In relation to flooding, storm water and drainage, the panel finds: flooding, storm water and drainage can be adequately managed," the panel report states.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.