Cats to come down the highway for community camp

FIRST-YEAR Geelong footballer George Stevens is impressing on the training track as the Cats prepare to visit the teenager's home town on their AFL community camp.
Stevens, who was drafted to the powerhouse club in November, is among eight new faces at the Cattery to catch assistant coach James Kelly's attention.
"George Stevens is a really determined and driven kid," Kelly said of the midfielder-defender out of South Warrnambool.
"Where those kids end up fitting in throughout the 2024 season, we don't know but we don't have a ceiling on what they can achieve as players.
"We are happy to let them go and see what they can do but try to guide them along the way as best we can."
Stevens was taken with pick 58 in the draft after standout performances for GWV Rebels in the Coates Talent League, Vic Country at the AFL under 18 national championships and the AFL Academy.
He also played in South Warrnambool's Hampden league senior premiership.
Geelong will visit Warrnambool on February 13 and 14.
The Cats, who also visited the region on their community camp 12 months ago, have already locked in an opening training session at Reid Oval from 3.45pm on Tuesday, February 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.