'Mad man' nabbed at 152kmh on P-plates says driving is his therapy

A "mad man" who claims driving is a therapeutic outlet was nabbed at 152kmh by Dunkeld police while still on his P-plates.
The 23-year-old Hamilton driver was clocked at the excessive speed at Woodhouse, a rural town near Dunkeld in the Southern Grampians, on November 14, 2023.
He pleaded guilty in Hamilton Magistrates Court on January 31, 2024.
The court heard he was intercepted by police on a signed 100kmh stretch of road.
His Holden Commodore sedan was impounded for 28 days and his licence was immediately suspended.
The man told the court he had been struggling with his mental health and driving was "probably the best way" to cope.
"It focuses my mind is the best way to put it," he said.
"In that moment all that matters is where you are on the road."
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the use of cars was not for therapeutic purposes.
"Or for people to express their emotions," he said.
"They're there to get you safely from A to B."
The magistrate said when travelling at 150kmh there was no margin for error at all.
"And as we all know in this district there are real issues with kangaroos, koalas and all sorts of things unexpectedly running on to the road ways and then you are dead." he said.
The magistrate said the best approach to mental health was to seek help.
"You don't do it by driving like a mad man," he said.
He disqualified the man's licence for the mandatory minimum of 12 months.
Mr Lethbridge said ordinarily he'd extend the disqualification period for a P-plater but acknowledged the burden of losing the right to drive in remote areas.
The driver was also fined $1250 without conviction.
Last year 17 people died on south-west roads, the highest for 15 years. So far no one has lost their life on south-west roads this year, compared to three fatalities for the same period last year.
Statewide there have been 22 lives lost so far this year, compared to 28 for the same time last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.