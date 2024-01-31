'See what all the fuss is about': Mountain king eager for maiden Warrny

One of Australia's rising cyclists is looking to continue his red-hot form in his maiden Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic.
Luke Burns, a 25-year-old former elite triathlete who turned his attention to cycling in 2022, is aiming for success at the famed 267-kilometre opening race of the National Road Series.
The Team BridgeLane cyclist, from Victoria, is fresh from winning the King of the Mountain jersey at the 2024 Tour Down Under.
"(I'm) pretty keen, it'll be my first Warrny I've ever done so I get to see what all the fuss is about," Burns told The Standard.
"I've done the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic a couple of times, so that's probably the closest comparison I've got to it. I've done pretty well at Grafton as well so hopefully I can translate it to that longer race."
Burns was part of the Team BridgeLane outfit that triumphed in last year's NRS and is a member of a similarly strong team in 2024 that includes reigning champion Tristan Saunders.
"We've got an awesome team that's definitely gelling really well together at the moment, everyone's feeding off each other's great results," he said.
"Hopefully we can start this year off how we finished the NRS off last year at Tassie. Show why we're the best team in Aus."
Burns will head overseas with Team BridgeLane in the next two months for his second European season.
He has no regrets about his decision to become an elite cyclist.
"Around 2021 (I) started to get a little bit frustrated that training wasn't quite translating to results and lost a bit of the love for the sport (triathlon)," he said.
"A few opportunities came up that meant that I could make the change. (I) got a ride with InForm to start off my cycling career and it's been been full gas since then. Enjoying it and loved every second since I've made the switch."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.