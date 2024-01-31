Well known Portland barrister Neville Bird passes away aged 81

Well known Western District barrister Neville Bird has passed away.
Neville Rex Bird, born on 27 November 1942, died at home in the devoted care of his beloved wife and best friend Jayne.
He is survived by Jayne, her daughter Sarah, his four children, Cameron, Emma, Andy and Megan, nine grandchildren and his former wife Leonie.
Mr Bird was born in Melbourne to his parents Rex and Gwen and moved from Preston West to Frances in country Victoria where he spent his childhood on the family farm with his brother Clarrie and sister Wendy.
He was educated at the Newapa School House before boarding at Ballarat College.
As a Commonwealth Scholarship winner, he graduated from Law at Melbourne University in 1966 and returned to the country with his young family to immediately commence his articles of clerkship in Portland at Gray & Harris.
Mr Bird was admitted to legal practice in 1968, and shortly after became a partner at the firm that would become Harris Stringer & Bird.
He grew the firm into more than a lucrative practice, it was the heartbeat of the community through which he became the local trusted advisor.
This was largely built on his irrepressible community spirit that was fostered through his activities with the Rotary Club, Apex, and the local branch of the Liberal Party.
This commitment to community saw Neville and his then wife Leonie representing the district at Government House on the occasion of the royal visit by Prince Charles and Princess Anne and being the recipient of a rotary scholarship to tour the United State of America where he was billeted with the Attorney of Louisiana.
He loved playing cricket for the Portland Colts and football for the Portland Tigers and spent a lot of time on the Portland squash courts.
He truly thrived as the president of the Portland Tigers in the early 1980s, a proud role which spurred his acquisition of his yellow and black Porsche.
His legal career was formerly recognised when he became the president of the Western District Law Association and the area's representative on the Law Institute of Victoria.
Mr Bird was a public speaker that captivated hearts and minds, specialising in after dinner speeches in his various community roles, culminating in winning the Victorian Moomba public speaking award on a number of occasions.
His other passions included a role as president of the Western District Wine and Food Appreciation Society, which he explored with a devotion to flavour and decadence leaving no wine untasted, no cheese unturned and no duck surviving his plate.
To counter any side effects of gastronomy, Neville completed the Murray River Marathon, a canoe race of 415 kilometres, over 5 days between Boxing Day and New Year, 13 times, 5 times in a single canoe after he had run through many partners in a twin.
After a full and vibrant life in the Western District, Mr Bird relocated his family to Melbourne in 1985 and signed the Bar roll, commencing his 39-year career as a barrister at the Victorian Bar.
During his time as a barrister, Mr Bird thrived in the professional and personal bonds he formed.
Formerly his practice was focussed on workers compensation, but that gave way to a robust personal injury practice, grounded in his understanding of the life of busy solicitors and their needs.
He was a frequent flyer of the Western District circuit court, remaining connected to the intricacies of regional law and the community he loved.
Irrespective of the area of law, Mr Bird considered himself a jury advocate, and was at his brightest weaving words that captured juries over decades of connection with people and the law.
Personally, Mr Bird adored all Melbourne life had to offer and became a definitive appreciator of restaurants, wine, art, politics, and most of all people.
He was the first and last to offer hospitality, be it at home, or abroad.
He was the entertainer and speech maker of many parties, always with a ready ear for a friend, colleague or emerging legal mind.
His desire to celebrate was limitless and few could keep pace with his love for life.
In 2011 he married Jayne and their close bond saw Jayne frequently accompany Mr Bird on circuit court to the Western District and becoming de facto members of the Port Fairy community, their home away from home.
With Jayne, Mr Bird travelled to Europe and Bali many times, making close friends wherever they went.
His children are deeply grateful to Jayne for her devoted care and were touched that he died being so truly and completely adored.
Former WDLA president Tony Robinson said he came to Warrnambool when Mr Bird would have been in his early 40s, alongside other notables in south-west legal circles such as Mike Stone.
He said Mr Bird and Austin Stringer had a very successful practise in Portland, covering the region.
"Stringer and Bird covered all bases. They were heavily involved in the community," Mr Robinson said.
Gary Clark came through the ranks with Stringer and Bird and he became a partner in what became Stringer Clark.
Mr Robinson said Mr Bird was a great public speaker and debater.
"Neville went to the bar where he initially did crime and some family law before really settling into personal injury work," he said.
"He was a great advocate with his background of debating and with his gentle but persuasive way about him to both the bench and juries.
"Although once at the bar Neville was based in Melbourne, he came on county and supreme court circuits to Warrnambool numerous times each year for many, many years."
Mr Robinson recalled that one time Mr Bird organised a key note speaker for the WDLA annual convention in February during the 1990s, the assistant commissioner for tax.
"We went to Lorne and the keynote speaker was billed as the assistant tax commissioner," he said.
"The tax commissioner was known but no one knew who the assistant commissioner was.
"Anyway he gave a brilliant address which was directed at lawyers and tax issues. As the address went on it was more and more vaguely humorous, but also extremely menacing and most of the lawyers in attendance were frozen into silence as he explained how things were going to progress in future - to the consternation of all in attendance.
"The speaker finished up being revealed as local pharmacist Bill Collett. It was brilliant and Neville and Bill had been great friends, debating together for years.
"It was a total wind up, but the whole room became more and more nervous as it went on."
Mr Robinson said he remembered Mr Bird delivering a final address to a jury in a court case, without notes.
"He said he was going to do it, was brilliant and won the case. That's the sort of thing that Neville Bird could do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.