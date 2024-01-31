The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Well known Portland barrister Neville Bird passes away aged 81

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 31 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Well known Portland barrister Neville Bird passes away aged 81
Well known Portland barrister Neville Bird passes away aged 81

Well known Western District barrister Neville Bird has passed away.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.