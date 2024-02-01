Dog owners urged to seek help from qualified trainer amid string of attacks

Two south-west trainers have urged dog owners experiencing behavioural issues to seek help amid a string of dog attacks.
The Standard reported on January 30, 2024 the death of two dogs and puncture wounds to a third in unrelated attacks heard in Portland Magistrates Court.
It came after the council prosecuted a number of dog owners through the same court in 2023, including the owner of a German Shepherd that mauled a Portland woman during her routine walk to the mailbox, and a Staffordshire bull terrier that bit two dogs and a boy.
Then in September a small family pet dog was killed by three large roaming Staffordshire cross dogs.
A Glenelg Shire spokesman said the number of reported dog attacks were similar in 2022 and 2023, and encouraged pet owners to be responsible and comply with the relevant laws.
In Corangamite two dogs were seized on January 13, 2024 after an attack on sheep in Lismore.
A roaming pooch was removed by Moyne Shire Council around the same time after menacing campers and attacking pets at Mortlake caravan park, prompting a crackdown on troublesome dogs.
There were 13 reported attacks across Moyne during 2023, down from 21 the year before.
In Corangamite there were were 16, of which 10 involved people. That was up on the 14 reports made during the previous financial year.
It is also an increasing issue in the neighbouring city of Warrnambool.
There were 44 dog attack reports between February 1, 2023 and January 31, 2024, with 12 resulting in a person being hospitalised.
"This compares to a pre-COVID figure of 19 reports over the same period from 2019-2020," Warrnambool City Council local laws coordinator Tim Brosowsky said.
He said during COVID-19 pets weren't able to socialise with other people and animals, or attend training they usually might.
"This can lead to some issues with behaviour. While there are a lot of benefits to owning a pet, it's also a big responsibility that needs to be taken seriously," he said.
Mr Brosowsky said the majority of attacks involved unregistered dogs, which is an offence in itself.
Warrnambool dog trainers Lindy Watson and Steve McKellar, from K9 Command, said multiple factors could lead to "developing reactivity or aggression", including the owner's knowledge of training, canine genetics and owner's expectations of socialisation and acceptable behaviours.
Mrs Watson said attacks could be driven by early exposure to a fearful experience, the dog's lack of trust in the owner, and the intrinsic motivations such as arousal levels and impulse control.
"It can be a combination of these but there is always an originating deeper problem which is surfacing as reactivity/aggression," she said.
Mr McKellar said while the reading of "canine body language" was critical it was difficult to interpret for the average owner.
He said signs could include prolonged eye contact, low or stiffened posture and the hackles (hair along the neck and backbone) raised, which usually occur before the obvious barking, growling or lunging.
"The other important factor is to be respectful towards other dog owners by maintaining distance, keeping control whilst on a leash, and being clear about whether it is safe to interact or not - regardless if one owner thinks it's OK," Mr McKellar said.
The trainers urged anyone experiencing problem behaviours to seek help from a qualified trainer and behaviourist.
"Even from thinking about bringing a puppy home, develop a training plan. The majority of problems can be anticipated and worked through during the early stages before it becomes a massive issue," Mrs Watson said.
All four councils said all reports of dog attacks were investigated and action was taken in accordance to the Domestic Animal Act.
