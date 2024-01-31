Residents fed up with people flouting dogs on beaches rule, says councillor

Rules banning dogs from Moyne Shire beaches over summer are being flouted, according to councillor Jim Doukas.
He said at the council meeting on Tuesday, January 30 he had been contacted by a number of residents about the issue.
"What are we going to do the curtail the instances of dogs on the beach?" Cr Doukas said.
"I'm sure we've all had communication from concerned residents."
Chief executive officer Brett Davis acknowledged it had been an issue.
"Yes, it's certainly been a busy summer for people not reading signs," Mr Davis said.
"The shire does its best to make it known that there are no dogs allowed on beaches during the peak period that we're currently in."
Mr Davis said the shire would review its signage before next summer.
"We're a shire of limited resources in many respects and we only have a handful of rangers that have to patrol all 5500 kilometres of the place," he said.
"We will be looking at, particularly the signage to make it somewhat clearer and put a contact number on there and in response to that we would also ask people to be vigilant..
"It's OK to ask someone to put a dog on a leash and get them off the beach but I understand not everyone's comfortable to do that in those circumstances."
Mr Davis said he believed the number of people with dogs on beaches had decreased as the number of visitors in the shire dwindles.
"We're certainly going through a period of how the signs can be clearer next summer," he said.
Dogs are not allowed on beaches in Port Fairy, Killarney (the beach between the boat ramp and 200 metres west of the main car park) and Peterborough between 9am and 6pm daily from December 1 to Easter Monday.
Similar rules apply to Warrnambool beaches, with dogs not allowed on Lady Bay beach from the breakwater around to the The Flume.
But dogs can be off lead on the beach between The Flume and Hopkins River mouth year round.
At Blue Hole Reserve, dogs must be on a leash from December 1 to March 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.