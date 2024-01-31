Warning issued: Shark activity expected to increase in south-west

There's been a shark alert issued for the Apollo Bay area due to a whale carcass.
According to the emergencyvic website there is an increase in shark activity in the area due to the presence of the whale carcass.
A spokesman said the carcass would attract sharks to the area and may mean the predators were closer to the shore than usual.
"While it is not uncommon for sharks to be present off the Victorian coast, you should exercise additional caution in the area," he said.
"People are urged to avoid the area."
The spokesman requested that in general if people saw sharks, report the sighting by calling Triple Zero (000) or notify lifesavers immediately if you are at a patrolled beach.
He said there were things people could do to help keep themselves safe.
"Always swim, dive or surf with a friend," he said.
"Swim between the red and yellow flags on patrolled beaches, don't swim in places where human or animal waste enters the water and keep away from large schools of fish, seals or other wildlife as these can attract sharks."
The Victorian Fisheries Authority is monitoring for shark sightings and providing advice to relevant authorities.
