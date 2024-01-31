Fears new hospital parking bays are an 'accident waiting to happen'

A Warrnambool resident fears new parking spaces constructed at the exit of a blind corner opposite his property are an "accident waiting to happen".
Rod Coutts was in the right place at the right time when a drunk driver came crashing into the living room of his Merri Street home in 2012.
The speeding motorist lost control when navigating the blind corner of Merri and Ryot Street.
So when a series of 90-degree parking bays were constructed opposite his property as part of the South West Healthcare redevelopment, he was concerned.
"We get a number of hoon drivers speeding around that corner," he said.
"Recently the 90-degree parking spaces were installed meaning cars would back out straight onto the road. It's a narrow road, so they'll need to cross lanes into oncoming traffic.
"The speed limit is 50kmh and when I said I wanted it reduced, I was told it would be reviewed. But it only takes the occasional driver, a drunk hoon, to make it very dangerous. It's an accident waiting to happen.
"It's particularly dangerous when there will be increased traffic as a result of the redevelopment."
Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Andrew Mason confirmed the council would review the speed limit once the car park was operational.
He said the design of the parking bays were also compliant and would allow maximum use of the area.
"While these will be public car spaces when complete, the construction of the new car parks on Merri Crescent was funded, designed and managed as part of the Victorian government's redevelopment of the Warrnambool Base Hospital," he said.
"The design for 90 degree parking in this area was submitted to council by the project manager. This design is compliant and was approved.
"90 degree parking is often favoured over 45 degree parking where roads are wide enough as it allows for the creation of more parking spaces."
