The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fears new hospital parking bays are an 'accident waiting to happen'

JG
By Jessica Greenan
January 31 2024 - 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool resident Rod Coutts says he's concerned about the safety of the new parking spaces installed across from his Merri Street property. He said dust had also blown from the construction site onto his property, resulting in about 20 hours of cleaning.
Warrnambool resident Rod Coutts says he's concerned about the safety of the new parking spaces installed across from his Merri Street property. He said dust had also blown from the construction site onto his property, resulting in about 20 hours of cleaning.

A Warrnambool resident fears new parking spaces constructed at the exit of a blind corner opposite his property are an "accident waiting to happen".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.