The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Exciting': Reboot as Twelve Apostles hot springs resort project sold

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
January 31 2024 - 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The hot springs resort project planned for the Twelve Apostles has been sold.
The hot springs resort project planned for the Twelve Apostles has been sold.

Detailed design work is under way for the hot springs resort project near the Twelve Apostles after the land and development were sold.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.