'Exciting': Reboot as Twelve Apostles hot springs resort project sold

Detailed design work is under way for the hot springs resort project near the Twelve Apostles after the land and development were sold.
Original plans for the site had a construction cost of $200 million and featured a state-of-the-art bathing facility, 150 luxury eco-pods, a 12-room spa and an amphitheatre.
It also included conference and corporate facilities as well as multiple food and beverage operations.
The "shovel ready" project - just 1.2 kilometres from the Twelve Apostles - also came with a promised state government conditional grant for more than $7 million towards the venture.
Sydney-based property company Sheargold was selected as the preferred purchaser.
The Melbourne-based property consortium who put the project and land up for sale said they were delighted with the outcome after it had obtained the permits for the proposed development and confirmed the presence of thermal hot water almost 1000m below the surface of the ground.
Initial testing showed a water temperature of between 42 and 44 degrees.
Sheargold managing director Michael Sheargold said this acquisition represented an exciting opportunity in a globally growing industry.
"I'm confident our experience of over 60 years developing great projects across the residential, industrial and commercial sectors, along with our deep understanding of what it takes to deliver major regional projects, will stand us in good stead for the delivery of the Twelve Apostles Hot Springs and Resort," Mr Sheargold said.
The company said it couldn't wait to progress the detailed design of the first phase of the project and deliver an iconic experience in the famous location.
Sheargold has already started building the project team.
Steven Toia, project architect and principal of Genton said the Twelve Apostles was one of Australia's great natural icons.
"We see our design reflecting this impressive Australian landscape, inspired by this very special place along the Australian coast," he said.
Stonebridge Property Group national partner Julian White said the Twelve Apostles was the most visited regional tourism destination in Australia.
"However, there is a severe lack of accommodation or associated leisure activities close by," he said.
"The market recognised this with a highly competitive campaign that saw over 250 inquiries from local, interstate and international markets, keen to explore the opportunity."
HTL Property Group director Andrew Jolliffe said the immigration boom and tightening of geopolitical tension in other regions "speaks to an irreplaceability of sorts" for world-class domestic tourism assets.
"The Twelve Apostles opportunity mirrors that investor magnetism, and the footfall of sophisticated enquiry underwrites the project's prosperity," he said.
