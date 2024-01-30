Shire gives play therapy and counselling service for kids room to grow

The future of a growing play therapy and counselling service in Camperdown has been secured.
It comes after Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously voted to lease out its Old Toy Room in the town's Mechanics Institute to Play Therapy and Counselling South West for a further two years.
The service works with children, teens and their families from across Corangamite, Moyne and Colac-Otway shires and needs room to grow.
The renewed agreement would cost $6100 a year, while the tenant also wished to lease the Corner Room in the same building for a further $5545.
Central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein said it was a "really good outcome" to grant both requests.
"This is a great way forward," she said.
"Seeing the Old Toy Room being put to good use is terrific and they're now going to lease out the Corner Room. It's a really good outcome for council.
"Going through a commercial agreement for these two properties is a wise thing to do."
Central ward councillor Laurie Hickey agreed.
"Play Therapy and Counselling South West provides an excellent service to the community and it's absolutely wonderful to have our shire buildings fully utilised by this lessee," he said.
