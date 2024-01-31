Behind the stumps: Confidence high as national honours beckon for cricketer

South-west cricketer Tyson Hay is confident a title-winning performance with Victoria will propel him to greater heights when he pulls on national colours in March.
Hay, who plays for Merrivale in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one competition, formed part of the victorious Victorian team at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships for the men's deaf and hard of hearing side.
The right-handed all-rounder hit 144 runs at an average of 48 across his six matches, which included 89 not out against Queensland and 45 in the final against New South Wales on Thursday, January 25 in Brisbane.
He also took five wickets.
"It feels really good to win the national championship, we did it the hard way through the week and we're all pretty proud of what we were able to achieve," he told The Standard.
"The first three (games) I probably struggled to adjust to the conditions and I think a lot of the other blokes were in the same situation, particularly with the weather in Brisbane.
"Coming into the finals we were chasing some pretty big scores but we all believed we could do it. We pulled it off which was really good.
"I'm pretty happy with how I ended the tournament personally. I struggled at the start so things came together and I was able to perform in the finals and play my role for the team."
Hay said it was an honour to play for his state on the national stage.
"It's been three or four years since I had worn the Victorian colours so just to get back was great," he said.
"It was a good feeling to put it back on. It's been a long time coming with COVID but I feel grateful to have been given the opportunity to play for Victoria again."
Hay's focus will now turn to playing for Australia at the Deaf Cricket International Council World Cup in Dubai in March after being selected in the squad.
Having previously been involved at international level, Hay confirmed he would take on a leadership role within the team and was excited to be recognised.
"It's obviously a really good feeling to play for Australia," he said.
"I've only got six weeks or so until we go so it's now just trying to prepare myself for another big tournament.
"This time it'll be with different colours, it'll involve leadership as vice-captain but it's great to be involved again in another big tournament for Australia."
Tyrendarra president Bill Pitt says the cricket club community is "over the moon" about winning a prestigious inter-association Twenty20 tournament held each year.
The Portland-based Darras won the coveted Sungold Cup Twenty20 tournament on Friday, January 26 with a thrilling win against South Gambier at Allansford's Uebergang Oval, netting $15,000 as a result of the win.
Pitt said the money would be a welcome injection for such a tiny club and allow it to work on projects and keep the costs down for players moving forward.
"Our club at the moment has no juniors so we're doing well to fill teams and basically all the players that played were all juniors that have come through," he said.
"We're a small club, we're not a town or anything like that so to be able to win it is phenomenal.
"The funds are also several years of fundraising for us. We're looking to probably do our nets up at Tyrendarra and because we're a small club it'll be a job we do ourselves so you've got to buy materials so it makes that stuff a lot easier.
"We don't try and make money off of players, we try and keep our subs low so we'll use some of it to subsidise cricket balls next year for blokes so they don't have to pay for that.
"It makes a huge difference to keep the costs down for our players. Now that we play in the Hamilton association it does require a bit more travel so that'll help with a lot of that. "
Two of Warrnambool cricket's most talented youngsters tasted premiership success at a higher level in the grand final of the under 15 female Marg Jennings Cup on Thursday, January 25.
Brierly-Christ Church's Nara Rohan and Allansford-Panmure's Isabelle Kelly, playing for Geelong in the Premier cricket ran competition, featured strongly in the decider against Prahran at Jubilee Park in Ringwood to be part of the premiership-winning team.
Rohan made an important 10 not out for the Cats while Kelly snagged a wicket to return figures of 1-11.
Portland's Macey Williamson was also a key member of the team.
Portland has withdrawn from entering a team in its own name for the upcoming Melbourne Country Week carnival from February 12-16 and will merge with Hamilton in division two-three.
The team will play against associations such as South West, Ballarat, Maryborough, Casey-Cardinia, Kingston Hawthorn under 18, Bellarine, Latrobe Valley, Bairnsdale and Sunraysia.
The Victorian Country Cricket League is confident Portland will return next year under its own name, although still with its A grade teams playing in the Hamilton association.
John Reed (Camperdown) 41; Grant Place (Pomborneit) 59; Parker Walsh (Cobden) 74*; Jye McLaughlin (Camperdown) 58; Lachlan Green (Bookaar) 57; Stuart Timms (Ecklin) 51*; Angus Uwland (Cobden) 46* and 2-21; Tyson Royal (Ecklin) 4-21 and 26; Tim Fitzgerald (Bookaar) 4-21; Danussika Bandara (Pomborneit) 4-18; Matt Bignell (Pomborneit) 4-29
Chamika Fernando (Brierly-Christ Church) 54; Kory Howlett (North Warrnambool Eels) 104; Joe Nyikos (West Warrnambool) 82; Ben Threlfall (West Warrnambool) 126*; Josh Stapleton (Merrivale) 63; Rommel Shahzad (Allansford-Panmure) 4-56 and 67; Todd Lamont (Mortlake) 6-72; Henry Bensch (Port Fairy) 5-30; Jacob Hetherington (Nestles) 5-22; Hank Schlaghecke (North Warrnambool Eels) 5-37; Rob Saker (Nestles) 5-4 and 2-19
