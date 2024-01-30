'Makes good sense': Shire will remove roadblock to its big housing plan

An unused road is causing a blockage in one of Corangamite Shire Council's biggest housing projects.
The problem prompted councillors to vote to deviate the government-owned road at 5 Curdies Road at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 30.
Without doing so, the council would not be able to execute the contract of sales.
That's because the road - which is not required for public use - runs across an existing title for the property.
For the residential subdivision on the property to progress as part of an effort to deliver stage one of the project (eight new residential lots) the road needs to align with the road reserve planned for the approved multi-lot subdivision.
Planning documents note it would be relocated to a parcel of road which would be created during stage one and then be fully delivered through any future subdivision.
Consent from the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action had already been obtained for the change and no public objections had been received.
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said the small move would have a big impact.
"As part of Unlocking Housing Timboon there's an unmade road or gazetted road that hasn't been made that doesn't align with where we want to get the subdivision underway," he explained.
"This is simply a realignment of the gazetted road on 5 Curdies Road."
Central ward councillor Laurie Hickey added the move simply "makes good sense."
