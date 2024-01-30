Free for now: Fees to kick in when car park gets final seal

Warrnambool motorists have just a few days left to take advantage of free parking in the CBD's newest car park.
A $700,000 extension to the off-street Kepler Street car park will be closed to the public for two weeks from Monday February 5 so the final seal and line marking can be completed.
The public has been allowed to use the car park - which provides 36 all-day spaces - since just before Christmas.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said parking had been free in the car park since the extended car park opened in December.
"Once the final seal and line marking are completed, regular fees will apply," the council said.
"As this was an extension rather than the creation of a brand-new car park, there is an existing parking meter which will be able to be used."
The $700,000 project was initially expected to be completed in September 2022 but it was delayed because of budget issues.
The new car park was part of the library redevelopment, replacing some of the car parks that were lost to make way for the new, nearby learning hub.
Mayor Ben Blain said the fact it was already full showed the need for more CBD parking.
Cr Blain said funding for new car parks in the city came from revenue raised from parking fees.
"This has been a really good outcome for Warrnambool," he said.
"This parking will be used by the average worker. It's really, really good for the city and its residents."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.