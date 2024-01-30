Warrnambool welcomes large influx of tiny FIFO workers to botanic gardens

They may conjure up images of vampires or Gotham City but the creatures which call the Warrnambool botanic gardens home for part of the year are just hungry and sometimes hot.
Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) senior wildlife projects officer Leila Brook said flying-fox numbers in Warrnambool varied seasonally depending on how much food was available in the landscape.
"There are usually fewer than 1000 grey-headed flying-foxes roosting in Warrnambool Botanic Gardens, but numbers can increase when food, such as eucalyptus blossom, is plentiful," Ms Brook said.
"On average, grey-headed flying-foxes fly about 10 kilometres from their roost site nightly to find food but they have been recorded travelling much further.
"Eating fruit and nectar, they play an important part in ecosystems, pollinating native trees and dispersing seeds."
Warrnambool residents may see the flying-foxes take to the sky at dusk.
Essentially, they're operating on a fly in fly out (FIFO) schedule, resting during the day in large camps or colonies and flying out at dusk to feed.
And these hard workers are facing some pretty big challenges.
They are listed as vulnerable under both Victorian and Commonwealth legislation, with habitat loss their primary threat.
Grey-headed flying-foxes are protected by law in Victoria and it is illegal to harass, injure, or disturb them. Offenders face maximum penalties between $3846 and $48,077 or 12 months in jail.
The species are found across eastern Australia, from north Queensland, through NSW and Victoria into South Australia. They are found across most of Victoria, apart from the north-west.
Grey-headed flying-foxes are nomadic and move across their range, largely in response to availability of their food - flowers and fruit of both native and exotic trees.
Although grey-headed flying-foxes have evolved to deal with high temperatures for short periods, they are not well equipped to deal with prolonged extreme heat.
This prompted former Animal Justice Party politician Andy Meddick to seek funding for a misting system for the gardens.
At the time, Mr Meddick said the species was highly susceptible to heat events, females with pups particularly.
"It will be pivotal to keeping these flying foxes alive," he said.
If you see flying-foxes, remember:
